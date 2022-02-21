Aggressive social media posts from Kanye West attacking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian could be “fair game” if the two were eventually in a custody battle, according to divorce lawyers.

Mr West – who now goes mononymously as “Ye” – split from the reality star in February 2021, and has repeatedly lashed out at Ms Kardashian and her new boyfriend, the Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

"Social media posts are fair game when it comes to divorce proceedings," Katherine Miller, of the Miller Law Group, told Fox News . "Kanye West’s rants about his divorce could hurt his arguments on any custody and other parenting issues since he is clearly willing to put his own needs to express his feelings over their best interests.”

The two celebrities, who were married for seven years, currently have joint custody of their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Ye has accused Ms Kardashian of being a bad co-parent, attempting to kidnap their daughter, and even putting out an assassination against him.

Earlier this month, she responded, writing in a statement , “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” adding, “from the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Last week, Ye, now the subject of the Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs, apologised for some of his behaviour, including sharing screen shots of private conversation between him and his ex-wife where she pleads for him to stop attacking her and Mr Davidson.

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability,” he wrote on social media. “I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

In a previous post, he had shared an image of a text, allegedly from Kim, that read, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete, and this will be all your fault.”