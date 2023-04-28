Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Gala 2023 is almost here. As fashion lovers everywhere prepare for the star-studded event, there is one question that many people are asking about this year’s guest list: Are the Kardashians invited?

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been a mainstay at the Met Gala for the last 10 years. Just last year, six members of the famous clan attended the red carpet event together. However, a report from Page Six in March claimed that the reality stars have not received an invitation to the 2023 Met Gala, whose theme this year is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

The reason why the Kardashians supposedly didn’t make the cut? Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who is in charge of the guest list, was allegedly “cracking down” on who can attend the exclusive event. However, another source close to the Kardashian family told the outlet that the rumours weren’t true.

On 26 April, Kim Kardashian finally confirmed her attendance at this year’s Met Gala in an Instagram post featuring none other than Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she captioned the post, which featured photos and video of Kardashian with Lagerfeld’s famous feline. “We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

Photos in her Instagram post also showed Kardashian preparing for her Met Gala look, which is likely to be inspired by Lagerfeld’s archival looks from his time as creative director of Fendi or Chanel.

Kim Kardashian’s confirmation she will attend the Met Gala comes after much speculation over whether the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan will be invited to the annual fashion event, which takes place every first Monday in May. Despite initial reports that she wasn’t invited, a source told Page Six on 13 April that Kardashian will indeed attend the annual fashion event alongside another unnamed member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

It’s possible that Kendall Jenner will be seen at this year’s Met Gala, considering the supermodel has attended the Costume Institute’s fundraiser since 2014. The 27-year-old model also posed for the cover of Vogue’s May 2023 issue, which pays tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld ahead of this year’s Met Gala. Jenner was among 10 models enlisted for the cover, including Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai and Devon Aoki.

Since 1995, the exclusive Met Gala guest list has been carefully presided over by Wintour. Tickets for the annual event – which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute – go for $30,000 (£23,000), while tables cost $275,000 (£211,000).

Kim Kardashian attended her first Met Gala in 2013 alongside then-husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was pregnant with North West at the time, hit the red carpet in a floral Givenchy dress.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2019 Met Gala (Getty Images for The Met Museum)

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made her Met Gala debut the following year wearing a satin, custom made Topshop dress with Chopard jewellery. Kim and Kendall were joined by their famous momager Kris Jenner in 2015, while Kylie Jenner first walked the Met Gala steps in 2016 wearing Balmain.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2022 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Last year, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the Met Gala for the first time. The Poosh founder arrived with her then-fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, where they gave their obligatory kiss for the cameras. Meanwhile, the Good American designer donned a gold Moschino gown for her first Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend the 2019 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Despite attending the 2022 Met Gala, rumours circulated that Khloe Kardashian was allegedly banned from the fashion event. However, the reality star has since shut down speculation that she was forbidden from the Met Gala on Twitter.

In September 2021, a fan tagged Khloe and tweeted, "Khloe now that you are online please tell [if] the Met Gala rumours are true,” adding: "Please clarify, thank you."

"Absolutely NOT true," she replied.

Kim Kardashian turned heads at last year’s Met Gala when she wore a bedazzled sheer beige floor-length gown previously worn by Marilyn Monroe. According to Vogue, the Skims mogul came up with the idea to wear the gown during the previous year’s Met Gala, which celebrated the first part of the theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

This year, celebrities and fashion lovers will gather on 1 May 2023 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld. In September 2022, Vogue announced that the theme of the 2023 event will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, which will “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy. Along with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, there will be four co-chairs of the event: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer, as announced by the publication on 18 January.