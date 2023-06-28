Kim Kardashian accused of ‘unnecessary’ Photoshop after fan posts side-by-side image

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has once again been accused of photoshopping one of her social media posts.

On Tuesday, Instagram account @ProblematicFame shared a video that appeared to compare Kardashian’s recent Instagram post to one from from Getty Images. The popular Instagram account – which aims to show social media “can impact beauty standards” – posted the side-by-side images taken at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show last week.

“Kim Kardashian’s recent Photoshop,” they captioned the post. In the post, Kardashian appeared to edit her stomach, arms, waist, chest, shoulders, chin and jaw to appear thinner.

Many fans took to the comments section to call out Kardashian for supposedly editing her photos, while others expressed how the reality star “looks gorgeous without Photoshop”.

“It’s sad bc she really doesn’t need to do this,” one fan said, while another user claimed that the photoshopped version contained “completely random and unnecessary edits.”

“This is truly sad,” said someone else. “Her body is amazing as it is!”

Some people also took the moment to explain how photoshopped social media posts are known to have a negative impact on body image, like one person who commented: “So many don’t even understand how these slight edits make a HUGE difference in our perception of reality.”

However, others defended the reality star for “touching up” the original photo.

“She basically looks the same, y’all overreacting ! It’s just a bit of touch up, y’all would do the same if you had hundreds of millions of people waiting to bash you,” one person wrote. “Y’all so hypocritical.”

“She’s one of the most famous women out there whether you like her or not. She’s known for how she looks,” said someone else. “People pick apart everything. It’s only natural that she feels like perfection is necessary whatever that means. It’s rough for anyone.”

Kim Kardashian has often faced accusations of photoshopping her social media posts in the past. In January 2022, she deleted a bikini picture from her Instagram page after fans pointed out her right leg appeared “warped” compared to her left leg. The star also faced backlash when fans noticed her “third hand” in a snakeskin-inspired photoshoot. Last August, she was also accused of Photoshopping her trapezius muscle around her neck and shoulders, while others believed that she had even edited a carpet in one of her posts.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum finally admitted to editing some of her social media posts for the first time in April last year, after fans believed she had edited her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s jawline. “I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!!” she wrote on her Instagram story, denying that she edited his profile to appear sharper.

Although, Kardashian did confirm fan theories that she photoshopped pictures of her daughter, Chicago West, and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, which were taken at Disneyland theme park.

“Ugh this one needs explaining…” she wrote over the edited picture of Chicago and True. Kardashian explained that the original image featured Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, but she decided not to post the image because Jenner asked her not to. Although, the social media star added that she wasn’t going to let a cropped photo “mess up my IG feed.”

“You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul,” Kardashian said. “And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!”

The Kardashian-Jenner family has long been accused of photoshopping their social media posts, but some members have taken it upon themselves to discuss the impact the famous family has made on beauty standards. Kim Kardashian sparked backlash last year after suggesting that she isn’t responsible for contributing to an unrealistic beauty standard because her looks are “attainable”.

“If I’m doing it, it’s attainable,” she told Allure at the time, before claiming that there are “so many different beauty standards” now than when she “was a teenager”.

However, she’s also acknowledged that she and her sisters have “definitely [had] an influence, both positive and negative, on how a whole group of people view themselves because of social media.”

In the season three trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner urged her family to rethink the beauty standards they set for others. “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” Jenner could be seen saying to her sisters – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall – and mother Kris Jenner. “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”

The Independent has contacted Kim Kardashian for comment.