A boyfriend’s unenthusiastic reaction to a surprise visit from his long-distance girlfriend has the internet accusing him of cheating.

The cringeworthy video, which was posted by TikTok user @meaganglesmann, has received more than eight million views since it was posted on 23 September. In the clip, TikToker Meg surprised her boyfriend at a party after the two had not seen each other for four months, as the song “Still Falling For You” by Ellie Goulding played in the background.

The couple were surrounded by friends who were filming the moment with their phone cameras, while others looked on to see the boyfriend’s reaction. But when he appeared from behind a wall to find his girlfriend, his frozen expression led many viewers to believe he was “guilty” of cheating.

“He wasn’t expecting that haha,” Meg captioned the TikTok. The video showed Meg walking over to hug her boyfriend, while he remained in shock.

“He looks guilty,” one person commented.

“My man is seriously out here looking like he just saw a ghost,” another user said.

One TikTok user wrote, “His reaction sus,” while someone else commented: “That’s an expression of terror and shock.”

Others pointed out how Meg went in for a kiss but her boyfriend seemed to turn his head, which many viewers claimed was him avoiding the kiss.

“He almost looks like he’s trying to avoid the kiss,” one user wrote.

“Is it me or does he look nervous and like he has something to hide in the back,” another person commented.

“He had another girl there or has been talking to someone else, that was not the reaction of a faithful guy that hasn’t seen his one and only that long,” a third user said.

Unsurprisingly, the awkward moment drew many comparisons to another viral video of a girlfriend surprising her boyfriend at university – more commonly known as “Couch Guy”.

Last year, student Lauren Zarras surprised her boyfriend Robert McCoy at university to find him sitting on a couch with four women. In the viral clip, McCoy is similarly in shock as it takes a moment to react to the surprise visit.

“You’ve seen couch guy…introducing doorway dude,” said one TikToker.

“It’s couch guy all over again!!!!” another person commented.

Following the cheating speculation, Meg posted an update video shutting down rumours that her boyfriend was unfaithful.

“No, the video was not staged,” she said. “Yes we’re still dating, yes that was my boyfriend’s real reaction to me surprising him after coming home.”

She explained that she had texted her boyfriend that she was going on a hike and wouldn’t be able to respond to any texts, shortly before she surprised him at the party. “I had just texted him a few minutes before, saying I was going on a hike so I wouldn’t be able to talk to him for the rest of the night,” Meg continued. “So when I showed up a few minutes later, yes, he was in shock.”

Meg also clarified that his shocked reaction was because looked different due to her dyed hair and tanned skin. “I had dyed my hair, I was tan, so it took him a few seconds to realise what was happening,” she explained. “Obviously you don’t see what happened after. It was like a five second reaction video.”

“There was no other girl, no one cheated, we’re great,” Meg said. “I just thought it was funny. That’s it, that’s all.”