A woman has sparked a debate after spying on a man on a plane who was looking through videos and photos of other women on his phone while a woman assumed to be his girlfriend was asleep in the seat next to him.

In a TikTok video posted on 19 January, @sandyprudente filmed a male passenger sitting in the seat in front of her on a plane who could be seen scrolling through his phone and watching a video of women dancing. The video then panned to the seat next to him, where a woman could be seen sitting with her head resting against the window.

“Can’t trust no guy,” the text over the video reads. “Swear this man was watching girls literally nude while his girl is asleep.”

In the caption, @sandyprudente also claimed the man was watching “more explicit” videos of other women as well, writing:“It was more explicit TikToks not just what he was watching rn.”

The video has more than 2.9m views so far, with viewers divided by the video in the comments, as some claimed the man’s actions were inappropriate, while others defended the anonymous passenger.

“Look if you don’t respect your girlfriend just say that,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “Men will never understand why it’s not okay until you do it to them.”

Other viewers spoke out in support of the man’s alleged girlfriend, with many expressing a desire to identify the passenger and warn her.

“Bruh.. someone find her and tag her,” one comment reads, while another viewer said: “​​I would have told her ASAP.”

However, there were also many viewers who felt that the man wasn’t necessarily doing anything wrong by watching the video.

“Or maybe they have a healthy relationship, and she knows what he watches,” one person said. “Therefore he doesn’t have to hide, or be sneaky about anything.”

“I don’t see a problem with this,” another person wrote. “As long as he don’t like it or comment? I literally be watching good looking guys dancing too?”

Some viewers also claimed that @sandyprudente was in the wrong for filming the passengers in the first place, with one TikTok user encouraging her to mind her own business.

“I’ve got more of a problem with the person recording and watching someone else’s phone. MYOB,” they wrote.

Another person added: “Maybe they both like them and share, how would you know. sounds like you’re just being judgemental without knowing the facts if their relationship.”

The Independent has reached out to @sandyprudente for a comment.