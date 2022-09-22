Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt has sparked criticism over the expensive price tags attached to his new skincare line, Le Domaine.

During an interview with British Vogue on Wednesday, the 58-year-old actor officially unveiled his genderless skincare brand, which features products made from grapes selected from a French vineyard.

Following the announcement of the company, Le Domaine has released a few products, including moisturisers and facial serums. However, since the release, the price tags of the products have been heavily criticised online, where fans have questioned the exorbitant prices for the skincare. According to the company’s website, the facial serum costs $385, while the moisturising cream is $320. A liquid cleanser, described as the “cleansing emulsion,” is slightly cheaper, with the website listing the product for $80.

The brand’s website also notes that it will be releasing a fluid cream in January, which will cost $310. Customers can also purchase refills of the products, which range from $260 and $350.

On Twitter, people have shared their shock over the cost of the skincare line, with many criticising the actor for the prices.

“Brad Pitt’s skincare line serum is THREE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY DOLLARS FOR ONE OUNCE,” one person wrote. “Be serious Bradley.”

“Judging by recent product launches, ‘genderless’ seems to mean ‘over 10 times the price of similar products,’” another person wrote. “350 euros for ‘THE SERUM,’ Brad Pitt?!”

Someone else added: “Another laugh all the way to the bank. $800 for all three products! All greed and no SPF.”

Other people claimed that Pitt is following the business trend of other celebrities who have started their own skincare lines, but that the prices of the line made his inaccessible.

“LOL just saw the prices on these and I’m laughing so hard. Everyone and their dog has a ‘cosmetic’ or ‘skincare’ line now. Who’s next?” one person wrote on Instagram.

Another said: “Can Brad please stop alienating his fans with premium products? A lot of other celebs’ products are affordable and successful because they at least try to cater to us plebs.”

People also took the opportunity to criticise Pitt’s praise for ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow and her brand Goop in his interview with British Vogue.

“I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop]. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her,” Pitt told the outlet.

However, Lisa Guerrera, CEO of beauty brand Experiment, went on to criticise the compliment and claim that Pitt was only concerned about his brand being as financially success as Paltrow’s.

“And by ‘done with Goop’ it means that she got really f***ing rich off of having a successful business,” she said on TikTok. “Here’s how he plans to get really f***ing rich. Look at these prices!”

In addition to backlash over the prices of the products, Pitt also faced criticism over a typo on the company’s website, which has since been fixed, but which read: “No conservatives” instead of “no preservatives”. While the ingredient list was amended, a screenshot of it has gone viral on Twitter.

“Brad Pitt releasing a ‘genderless’ skincare line is already questionable but putting ‘no conservatives’ when they meant ‘no preservatives’ is taking me out,” the caption of the post reads.

During his interview with British Vogue, the Fight Club star explained how finding his winery, Château Miraval, with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, in 2012, inspired him to use grapes in his products. Jolie sought to sell her shares of the vineyard in July 2021, according to court documents.

“And a big part of it is sustainability, this idea of zero waste is something that is really important to this area and important to me. But listen, when we first got here, I mean, I never thought about having a winery either!” he said.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Le Domaine for comment.

In June, Kim Kardashian faced similar criticism to Pitt after she launched her skincare line, Skkn by Kim, with fans claiming that her products were not attainable. However, to The New York Times that month, she suggested that not everyone would be able to afford Skkn by Kim, as she said: “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity.”