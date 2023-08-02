Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bratz fans have criticised the launch of a new limited edition collection of dolls that depicts the reality TV star and model Kylie Jenner.

On Monday (1 August), Bratz announced its first-ever celebrity collaboration, featuring six “Bratzified” versions of the beauty mogul wearing some of her most iconic red carpet outfits, including her 2019 Met Gala lavender Versace dress.

Fans have made a number of criticisms of the new doll, namely that its skin tone looks “too dark” for Jenner.

People have also expressed on social media that they were disappointed that Bratz’s first celebrity collaboration was with Jenner, who is white, and not with a Black woman or a woman of colour. The American fashion doll franchise, which is owned by toy manufacturer MGA Entertainment, is often credited by fans for giving representation to Black women and Brown women.

“Their first collaboration not being a Black woman but a white woman while having to darken the doll is CRAZY,” wrote one fan on Twitter

Another wrote: “Brown girls finally saw dolls that looked like them and you collab with a white woman...”

“Bratz was a staple for all little girls of colour and they decide to go with a white woman???” said someone else.

Bratz x Kylie collection (MGA Entertainment)

A fourth person added: “Why would you accept a collaboration like this? Bratz dolls are crucial to the Black community. Even the Hispanic community too. The first celebrity collaboration should’ve been a WOMAN OF COLOR.”

“‘Of all the celebs that come to mind when I think of Bratz, Kylie isn’t one of them… But congrats to her! White privilege wins again!” wrote another.

The Independent has contacted MGA and representatives of Jenner for comment.

Some fans said they would have preferred to have seen collaborations with “Diamonds” singer Rihanna, American supermodel Anok Yai, or The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

In a press release issued by MGA Entertainment on Monday (31 July), the company said the collaboration “reimagines” the “pop culture queen” Kylie Jenner as a Bratz doll.

Kylie Jenner wearing Versace to the 2019 Met Gala and her Bratz doll (Getty Images / MGA Entertainment)

“The Bratz x Kylie collection gives Kylie the classic Bratz treatment, while also pulling inspiration from her personal style and most iconic fashion moments,” it reads.

In the release, Jenner said that she had been a Bratz fan since childhood and had always wanted to have her own doll.

“I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!” she said.

Jasmin Larian, Bratz’s creative director, said: “This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration.

“Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago – from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive.”

Chelsea Green, Bratz’s art director, said that the company and Jenner’s team had been working together to ensure the dolls are as “authentic and meticulously designed as possible”.

The collectables, which start at $9.99 (£7.80), also come with one mini accessory, including Jenner’s signature convertible cruiser, her Italian greyhound Norman, and an oversized lip-shaped phone.