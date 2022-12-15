Brave the winter with UNIQLO’s HEATTECH thermal technology

UNIQLO is known for its quality pieces, hard-working basics and affordable price tags – a winning combination that has earned the label the status of a high street hero.

When the weather hots up, the collection of tank tops and shorts have long formed the foundation of our summer wardrobe, but when the winter arrives, it’s the outerwear, and in particular, the folding puffers that are the investment that will earn their modest outlay year after year.

The brand’s HEATTECH technology of thermal clothing deserves your attention too. The array of clothing and accessories are made up of a specialised fabric that traps in the heat to keep you toasty and warm as you face subarctic temperatures.

How does it work?

The high gauge knit may seem lightweight and thin in texture, but it is actually made up of extremely fine fibres at the size of about one tenth of the width of human hair. This densely packed construction enables the pieces to be moisture-wicking and quick-drying to keep you comfortable as well as soft on the skin so you’re cosy. It has a specialised odour control too, so you’re covered when perspiration arises – a feature that will be welcomed to those of us who go from the British winter to the sauna-like commute.

What are the different levels?

Depending on your needs, there are different levels of the HEATTECH fabric for varying degrees of warmth. Known simply as HEATTECH, the original is designed for everyday wear. HEATTECH EXTRA WARM COTTON gives you 1.5 times more warmth for the single digit temperatures, while HEATTECH ULTRA WARM is the most insulated, providing 2.25 times more warmth than the original for adventuring in the depths of winter.

What’s new?

HEATTECH technology has played a staple part in UNIQLO’s offering for many years but has had a redesign this season. The new and improved thermals are available in new colourways, better fits and with a nod to more fashion-forward cuts.

Who can shop?

You will find the HEATTECH pieces as part of the women’s, men’s and kid’s collections across clothing and accessories like hats, gloves and scarves. The items range in sizes from XXS to XXL and in pared-back colourways of black, white and brown as well as eye-catching yellows and purples.

Shop our favourite pieces below

This turtleneck top is cut to a relaxed fit for the ultimate comfort throughout the cold weather season. It comes in an array of 12 colourways, and we think you’ll want to add two or three to basket for their sheer versatility. The thermal is crafted with the HEATTECH fabric, so you’ll stay cosy and warm.

£19.90 | Buy now

Much like the fleece turtleneck above, this long-sleeve is one you’ll want in quite a few different colours. It can be paired with trousers, jeans, a skirt or else used as an inner layer of a dress to make it appropriate for minus temperatures. This comes as part of the Ultra-warm collection and so the fabric will offer 2.25 times the insulating properties of the HEATTECH, while remaining soft and minimalistic in feel.

£24.90 | Buy now

You will be reaching for these cosy leggings all winter long, whether you choose to pair with an oversized jumper on the weekends or as an additional layer of warmth with a dress or over tights for the 9 to 5. The HEATTECH Ultra-warm piece is hugely insulating and is made from a soft, brushed fabric in the interior.

£24.90 | Buy now

Bring your thermal wear into the realms of casual clothing with these trousers that are indistinguishable from their non-insulated counterparts. While providing you with added warmth, they have a flattering fit with a high-rise waist, stretch fabric and figure-hugging design.

£34.90 | Buy now

These base layer thermal leggings will give you peace of mind that your fashion-conscious little ones are cosy and warm, whether they’re layered under their school uniform or during weekend exploration. They are available for ages three to 13.

£9.90 | Buy now

