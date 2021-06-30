A Bon Appetit recipe for “bread steak” has baffled readers who are questioning how the final result is any different from toast.

Last week, writer David Tamarkin shared a recipe in the outlet for the bread steak, in which he explained that he turned to the dish when he wanted “a slab of something absolutely lavish” on his plate after giving up steak for environmental reasons.

Explaining that cauliflower steak doesn’t cut it, Tamarkin said “instead, my carnivore’s palate led me to the Bread Steak. A custard-soaked, Parmesan-crusted chunk of sourdough - essentially savory French toast - that really is decadent in the vein of a rib eye”.

Tamarkin then went on to offer a description of the pan-roasted toast, adding: “It’s fatty. It’s salty. And if you do it right, it’s downright meaty.”

As for how to make the meal, Tamarkin explains in the recipe that he whisks together eggs, milk and salt before pouring the mixture over pieces of sourdough bread.

He then cooks the bread like he used to cook steak, by pan-roasting it before covering it with “grated Parmesan and a sprinkling of sugar,” with Tamarkin claiming that the end result is “browned and crusty on the outside and, just like a perfectly cooked piece of beef, reveals a tender center when cut open”.

However, on social media, the recipe has mostly been met with amusement and disbelief, with many suggesting that Tamarkin and Bon Appetit shouldn’t have described the meal as anything other than toast.

“Sorry but absolutely not, this is just toast, I’m not having it,” writer Mollie Goodfellow wrote in a tweet that has since been liked more than 4,800 times.

Another person said: “This is the worst grilled cheese I’ve ever seen.”

“Words mean things guys,” someone else commented on the Instagram post about the recipe.

Others were outraged by the term “bread steak,” with someone else tweeting: “I do not know why the term ‘bread steak’ is making me violently angry but here we are.”