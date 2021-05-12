Four ways to spice up TikTok’s viral pesto eggs recipe

T

ikTok’s latest viral recipe is so simple, it’s a wonder why we haven’t been doing it all along: cooking eggs in pesto.

More than 11.6 million users have watched the simple brunch hack posted by Amy Wilichowski on the video sharing app, 1.2 million people have liked the snippet and TikTok users have triggered a 130 per cent spike in searches for “pesto fried eggs” in the past week.

The recipe is a super quick savoury treat perfect for both kitchen novices and food connoisseurs alike. Simply heat pesto in a pan in place of oil, spread it around with a spoon before cracking yours eggs in and season with salt and pepper.

It’s as simple as that, so there’s plenty of room for improvisation. Why not try different flavours of pesto? It could work just as well for scrambled eggs. Pimp up an omelette or a shakshuka.

Mimi Morley, recipe development manager at HelloFresh, says: “Brunch recipes have become increasingly popular in the UK in recent years, as Brits look to start the day with a healthy, filling meal – and this is exactly why the pesto eggs trend has become so popular.

“Many of us have been able to expand our kitchen repertoire over the past year as we’ve spent more time at home, and sourcing recipes from social media is one of the easiest ways to experiment.”

To make it your own and spice up your next brunch date, here’s four topping ideas that pair beautifully with pesto eggs.

Avocado and chilli flakes

After frying your pesto eggs, remove them from the heat and toast a breakfast muffin. De-stone and and smash the avocado using a fork, then stir in chilli flakes. Spread a generous serving over the muffin and top with your fried pesto eggs!

Crispy bacon and garlic tenderstem broccoli

Add another brilliant source of protein to the mixture with some crispy bacon. Fry the meat in a dry pan for around 10 minutes or simply cook to your liking. As the bacon cooks, add minced garlic and butter into a separate pan and allow to cook, then add your trimmed tenderstem broccoli. Sautee for five minutes, before serving the bacon and broccoli on sourdough bread with your pesto eggs.

Add another source of protein to the mix with some crispy bacon (HelloFresh)

Cherry tomatoes and feta

Top your pesto eggs with creamy feta and lightly cooked cherry tomatoes for a burst of balsamic sweetness. Simply cook cherry tomatoes on the vine in a pan with oil, add seasoning and a splash of balsamic vinegar and reduce the heat. Allow to cook until softened, then serve over bread and pesto eggs, with a crumbling of feta cheese on top.

Pesto eggs hash bowl

Make your breakfast more substantial by turning it into a hash bowl. Chop some baby potatoes and season with salt and pepper (or simply to your taste) before baking for 35 minutes. In a frying pan, cook oil over a medium heat and add white onion and tomatoes, frying gently until soft.

Cook your pesto eggs, and remove the potatoes once cooked. Layer your tomato and onion mixture over the potatoes, and top with the pesto eggs. Add extras such as avocado or top with a drizzle of honey.