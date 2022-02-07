Planning a wedding takes time, organization, and a whole lot of dough. From food, to flowers, to the dress, weddings can total in the hundred thousands and set newlyweds back when it comes to planning for the future.

However, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your personal taste for a budget. TikToker Laken Fitch is sharing her secret on how she spent under $10,000 for her wedding of 100 guests.

In the video, which now has over 1.2 million views, Fitch tells viewers that the first two things she decided to cut costs on were cake and flowers. “I feel like guests don’t really eat wedding cake, and the flowers can be so expensive if you go to a florist,” Fitch said. Instead, she purchased both items at a wholesale membership chain, Sam’s Club. The price for the wedding cake was a mere $39, while the total cost for her wedding arch, bouquet, and the boutonnieres was only $200.

According to Business Insider, the average cost of a wedding in 2021 was $22,500. In pre-pandemic times, couples were spending around $33,000 for their celebrations.

TikTokers were stunned by the bargain, and requested more suggestions on how to save money. In part two of the series, Fitch shared how she and her family cut costs on food. Favourite foods are very personal, but this bride knew that pizza and tacos were essential at her wedding. They ordered pizza from a local restaurant, and catered tacos from the chain restaurant Moe’s Southwest Grill. Fitch informed TikTokers looking to save on food to ask caterers if they offer discounts for large parties or weddings. “The pizza shop gave us ten per cent off, and Moe’s gave us 15 per cent off,” Fitch said. She and her family spent a grand total of $1,200 on food, with plenty of leftovers to last them for weeks.

Decorations are another big budget item when it comes to planning a wedding, but Fitch suggests searching Facebook Marketplace or wedding resale groups for reusable decor. “I found a girl that just got married and I loved a lot of her decorations, and I knew I could put my own spin on it,” Fitch said. “I reached out to her and bought so many decorations.” Another tip: don’t be afraid to use the same decor from your bridal shower, and “don’t sleep on Dollar Tree.”

Weddings are one of the most important moments in a couple’s life. Whether it cost $10,000 or $100,000, having fun is all that matters.