The much anticipated season two of the Netflix series Bridgerton will soon premiere to the joy of viewers, who have eagerly waited for a second season since the first was released in December of 2020.

Ahead of the 25 March premiere, celebrated makeup artist Pat McGrath revealed to Marie Claire that Pat McGrath Labs was the only makeup brand used on the cast during filming of the new season.

Pat McGrath released the first Pat McGrath Labs X Bridgerton collection in collaboration with Shondaland founder, Shonda Rhimes, last December. The three-piece collection consisted of an eyeshadow palette, three blush shades, and a trio of highlighters.

Now, Pat McGrath Labs is launching its second Bridgerton collection, in addition to announcing the brand’s newest muse - Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Couglan.

Bridgerton hair and make-up artist, Erika Okvist, exclusively used the brand on the cast while filming the second season of the Netflix series. “The Pat McGrath Labs products work so well with the layering and the lighting, and you can do really quick fixes with it,” she said.

“I am so proud that the products worked so well for everyone,” McGrath told Marie Claire. “Most people want to take their makeup off after a long shoot, so to hear that they wanted to keep theirs on is an honour.”

McGrath named Coughlan the brand’s newest muse in an Instagram post on 14 March. The caption read: “The instantly iconic beauty and alluring actress @nicolacoughlan has stolen our hearts as Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown, of the Shondaland & Netflix hit series Bridgerton...and I’m thrilled to introduce her as my new #McGrathMuse and the fabulous face of PAT McGRATH LABS x BRIDGERTON II.”

She continued: “Such poetic eyes! Sublime skin! Subversive wit! I can truly say she is both the Belle of the Ball and a MAJOR Blushing Delight.”

The Derry Girls actor called the collaboration a dream come true in her own Instagram tribute. “What an absolute dream come true thank you Pat I’m truly on cloud nine,” she said in a post.

Coughlan previously recalled being “terrified” to leave the house without makeup, until she attended acting school where makeup wasn’t permitted. “I was horrified,” she told Glamour. But eventually, it taught me to accept myself in my own skin and made room for makeup to become a fun thing, not a defensive thing.”

The Bridgerton Collection II will be available to purchase on 23 March. The newest collection features a limited-edition eyeshadow palette, a three-blush set with highlighter, a satin lipstick that comes in seven shades, body shimmer, and a kohl eyeliner pencil.