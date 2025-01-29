Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Longtime costars Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunited at the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, more than two decades after the first instalment of the film series was released.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the fourth film since it was announced last year, when it was confirmed that Zellweger would be reprising her role as the titular and perpetually single Bridget Jones and Hugh Grant would be returning as Daniel Cleaver.

It was also announced that Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor would appear in the film.

The first movie in the series, Bridget Jones’s Diary, was released in 2001. It was based on the 1996 book of the same name by The Independent columnistHelen Fielding. The book not only sold 15 million copies, it also gave birth to a British icon.

Sequels Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby followed in 2004 and 2016, with the three films together grossing over $760m worldwide.

At the premiere, Zellweger wore a black one-shoulder lace dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello while Grant kept it simple in a black suit and white button-up shirt, almost identical to the look he wore to the first premiere.

open image in gallery Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger ( AFP via Getty )

open image in gallery Hugh Grant, Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth at the premiere of Bridget Jones’ Diary in April 2001 at London’s Empire Cinema ( Getty )

open image in gallery Hugh Grant, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Helen Fielding, Renee Zellweger, Michael Morris, and Leo Woodall at the French premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ( AFP via Getty )

According to an official synopsis, the new film, based on Fielding’s 2013 book, will see Bridget Jones navigate “life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe – just maybe – her son’s science teacher”.

Fans of Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy have reason to be upset as he briefly appeared in the trailer, which explained that with his death, he now only existed only in Jones’s memories.

Grant, who didn’t appear in The Edge of Reason, described the script as being “good and moving” in an appearance on The Graham Norton Show but added that he was “crammed in” despite there being “no obvious role” for him.

Recently, Zellweger opened up on her reason for going on an acting hiatus from 2010 to 2016, saying the work felt like a “regurgitation of the same emotional experiences”.

“I was sick of the sound of my own voice,” she told British Vogue. “When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences.”

open image in gallery Leo Woodall and Renee Zellweger in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ( Universal Studios )

But she kept busy during her break. “I wrote music and studied international law. I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs,” she explained. “I got healthy.”

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in cinemas internationally on 12 February 2025 and will be available to stream on Peacock in the US beginning 13 February 2025.