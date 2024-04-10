So Bridget Jones is back – number four. This new film is based on author Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy and will see single (again) 51-year-old BJ (divorced? Widowed? I get confused) enter the brutal world of midlife dating.

Uh oh. I feel sorry for her – because, let me tell you/her, dating in your fifties is nothing like when Jones was last in the dating pool. Believe me, I should know. (In a nutshell, in case Fielding reads this and needs inspiration for a tragedy: I’m almost 58 and my only long-term relationship – between 27 and 31 – ended the day after Diana died.)

In my thirties, dating – like people – was sometimes nerve-racking, sometimes disappointing, sometimes a waste of time, but it was always hopeful and had potential.