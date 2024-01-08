Brie Larson brought to tears meeting Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brie Larson has proven that she gets starstruck just like the rest of us.

During the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday (7 January), the actor was giving a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight when she immediately started crying. Larson mentioned that she was trying to be “present” at the awards show because of the “legends” that were around her, until she turned around and saw Jennifer Lopez.

“Oh my God. I can’t, I’m gonna cry,” she told the interviewer, as she closed her eyes to stop herself from crying. “I can’t deal with J-Lo.”

“I can’t. I’m gonna cry. I’m gonna cry. I can’t,” the Captain Marvel star said, before fanning herself and adding: “She’s the reason why I wanted to be an actor.”

The interviewer tried to calm her down, telling Larson that many people get starstruck in a similar manner. But when Lopez walked by, Larson could barely keep herself together. The Lessons in Chemistry star then turned to her idol, saying: “You mean so much to me. Oh my God, I’m such a huge fan.”

Lopez pulled her in for an embrace and she told Larson: “Hi, how are you? I’m such a huge fan.”

She explained to the singer that when Lopez starred in the 1997 film Selena, that was what had inspired her to become an actor herself. “I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor,” Larson said.

Lopez matched Larson’s emotion and replied: “Oh my God, don’t make me cry.” Larson continued to gush as she told Lopez: “You’ve always meant so much to me. It’s been a dream of mine. Your work ethic is so important, thank you.”

Lopez thanked her for her kind words, calling her a “sweetheart”, while Larson explained how difficult it was for her to interact with the“Let’s Get Loud” singer. “I’ve been wanting to say that to you for a long time so I’m really - I didn’t think it was going to be right now. Okay. I’m gonna have to go do a shot of tequila or something,” Larson said.

“I just did one,” Lopez jokingly replied.

Larson then left the interview, saying she “needed it to be over” so she could stop crying. As Lopez spoke to Entertainment Tonight, she explained how “moving” it was that despite Selena being almost 30 years old, the film continues to influence people. “I remember watching West Side Story and Rita Moreno changing my life, and so to have somebody say to me, ‘I watched Selena and it made me want to be an actress,’ it’s so moving,” Lopez said.

Many fans applauded the interaction on X - formerly known as Twitter - under Entertainment Tonight’s clip from the interview. “When you get to meet a person you’ve admired and looked up to so much. Your inner five-year-old child comes out and well, you become an emotional and overjoyed mess. Can’t blame her really. I’d be thrilled to meet either one,” one person wrote on the social media platform.

“Here is Jennifer being told by an Academy Award winner that her performance is what made her become an actor,” another person said. “That’s the real measure of talent! Not the award shows, but moving and inspiring the generations that come after you. What a beautiful moment.”