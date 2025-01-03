Bring in the new year with Huawei’s January sale

January is a time of reflection and growth. It’s also a time to pick up new hobbies, committing to fitness goals or making new year’s resolutions (for real this time), to make the month count.

Which is why Huawei has started its new year’s sale in full swing, with plenty of savings to be had on its range of devices. The sale is on until 14 January 2025, so there’s still time to find some decent deals.

So whether you need a new fitness tracker while you take up jogging, or a new tablet to hit your reading goals, Huawei has just the products for you.

To find out more about what’s on sale, visit Huawei’s website – or keep reading below for more details.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro: Was £329.99, now £309.99, Huawei.com

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro ( Huawei )

Incorporating Huawei’s patented TrueSense technology, the Watch GT 5 Pro series is a great device to help with your new year fitness goals, with accurate health monitoring tools for a comprehensive tracking experience.

With a wide array of sports functions, such as outdoor sports mode, running form analysis and cycling mode, users can set fitness challenges and reach new milestones with their health on a daily basis – all in a stylish form factor that mimics the look, weight and feel of a traditional timepiece.

If you’re looking for an excuse to take out your new golf clubs in the new year, the GT 5 Pro also features detailed maps of over 3,000 golf courses in the UK!

Customers can save up to £20 on the price of the watch, as well as claim a free EasyFit 3 strap with each purchase.

Buy now

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Milanese: Was £169.99, now £149.99, Huawei.com

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Milanese ( Huawei )

The Watch Fit 3 includes an intelligent new AI-powered workout feature. By analysing calorie trends, the watch generates personalised plans to help guide progress and set targets for the upcoming week. It will intelligently recommend the type and duration of exercise based on the user’s exercise habits – and even weather conditions – to help you achieve your fitness goals effectively. It can also last up to ten days on a single charge, or seven with continuous use.

The Watch Fit 3 is currently available with a £20 discount and also includes a free strap with each purchase.

Buy now

Huawei Watch GT 4: Was £229.99, now £169.99, Huawei.com

Huawei Watch GT 4 ( Huawei )

The GT4 was introduced in 2023, evoking a classic design with its octagonal watch face, but boasting a wide suite of apps and compatibility with other smart devices as well. With a £60 discount, it’s a great time to pick one up.

A large, robust display also offers plenty of visual fidelity to make it as functional as it is stylish. Huawei’s TruSeen and TruSleep technology can also be found here, making it a practical device for health, heart rate and sleep monitoring.

Buy now

Huawei MatePad 12X, 516GB: Was £549.99, now £449.99, Huawei.com

Huawei MatePad 12X ( Huawei )

The MatePad 12X features a PaperMatte display to reduce glare for easier reading. The paper-like resistance when used with an M-Pencil also makes writing and drawing feel more tactile and natural – customers can even claim one for free with each purchase to try it for themselves.

With £100 off for a limited time and an M-Pencil included free of charge, it’s a great time to pick one up if you’re on the market for a versatile tablet to flex your creative muscles.

Buy now

Huawei MateBook D 16: Was £699.99, now £449.99, Huawei.com

Huawei MateBook D 16 ( Huawei )

If you’re after a new laptop at an affordable price point, the D 16 has a huge saving of up to £250. With 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for something to handle day-to-day tasks, and productivity. The 16-inch display and 16:10 aspect ratio also makes it ideal for watching films and TV shows on the go as well.

For a similar deal, Huawei is also offering the D14 with a generous £250 discount as well (Was £699.99, now £449.99, Huawei.com)

Buy now

Huawei Freebuds Pro 3: Was £179.99, now £139.99, Huawei.com

Huawei Freebuds Pro 3 ( Huawei )

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 3 are a stylish option for music on the go. Using AI-powered adaptive noise cancellation, the Freebuds Pro 3 can adapt to outside noises in real time making it a great way to focus outdoors or in the gym.

With £40 off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade to bring in 2025!

Buy now