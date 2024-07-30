Bring out your athletic A-game this summer with lululemon championing you

It’s already been a thrilling summer of sport, and it’s only just getting started with the Olympics now underway too. It’s impossible not to feel inspired to get out and get active watching these events: whether it’s trying out a new game or taking your training to the next level.

To keep you motivated, it’s vital you support yourself with the right apparel that’s technically considered for the sport or exercise in mind. This will not only enhance your experience, but your performance too. And that’s where lululemon comes in. Every garment from the athleisure brand has been designed with a specific activity in mind.

lululemon has been combining innovative design with functional fabric technology for over 25 years. You’ll already know them for their much-loved, luxe workout wear that teams lightweight, durable fabrics with sweat-wicking finishes, but did you know they also have vast tennis, golf and hiking collections?

These sports are ideal for getting out and enjoying the Great British outdoors. From Wimbledon-style whites to an array of stylish colours fit for the British Open, lululemon will help you look and feel your best while you work on acing that serve or perfecting that swing.

If you prefer to get out into nature, spending your free time walking, hiking or running lululemon also has you well covered. With water-resistant and quick-drying technical fabrics, the unpredictable weather we’re having won’t put a dampener on your adventures.

No matter how you keep active this summer, we’ve picked out key lululemon pieces that will elevate your wardrobe in comfort, support and style…

Ace your tennis attire

Looking centre-court ready, has been a big 2024 fashion trend and lululemon’s tenniscore collection is fit for both on and off the grass. Dress to impress in the Lightweight Linerless Tennis Dress providing support and comfort in all the right places, or team one of lululemon’s large selection of tank tops, racerbacks or short-sleeve shirts with the bestselling Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt.

For men, lululemon serve up this Tennis Sleeveless Shirt with abrasion-resistance it’s made-for-movement in mind. If you prefer short-sleeves, long-sleeves or polo shirts, you’ll find them too. Combine them with the Vented Tennis Short 6” Classic Fit with built-in tennis ball storage and you’ll be ready for game, set, match.

Fashion finds fit for the fairway

Guarantee you always adhere to those strict golf club dress codes, by wearing lululemon’s putting partners. A smart collared polo top is always a must, like lululemon’s Classic-Fit Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt for men and the Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt for women. Infused with No-Stink Zinc, so you stay fresh from the course to the clubhouse.

Tuck them into a variety of tailored trousers, shorts or skirts with quick-drying, breathable tech like the women’s Warpstreme Multi-Pocket Mid-Rise Golf Pant or the men’s ABC Classic-Fit Golf Short to keep you comfortable the whole 18-holes.

Hiking made chic for any adventure

Functionality meets fashion at lululemon, so you can trust their layers will keep you cool in the heat, warm in the cold and dry in the wet when you’re out exploring the great outdoors.

Proving durable bottoms can still feel lightweight the Convertible High-Rise Hiking Pants are made to be water-repellent, windproof and abrasion-resistant. While, for men the Licence to Train Pant can handle anything from a hard hike to a hardcore training session.

Keeping layers light, the clever water-resistant Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket has removable sleeves that you can tuck into the built-in shoulder bag when the weather turns from rain to shine. Men will love the Warp Light Packable Jacket that’s made with unique breathable fabric that’s still water-repellent.

Subhead: Keep your cool workout wear

Finally, lululemon’s renowned Align™ collection blurs the lines between fashion and fitness. Made from breathable, weightless Nulu™ fabrics and sweat-wicking tech, each garment makes keeping your temperature well controlled a breeze.

The bestselling Align High Rise Pant go with the flow withstanding your every yoga move, as well as keeping you casually comfortable when off-duty dressing with its super soft finish. Pair with a choice of plenty lightweight layers to mix and match.

For high-impact training, women will prefer the bestselling Wunder Train High-Rise Tights, made from fast-drying Everlux™ fabric with supportive four-way stretch. Whereas the men’s roomy, quick-drying Pace Breaker Linerless Short keeps things fresh while running or training.

Head to www.lululemon.co.uk to add your summer wear to basket.