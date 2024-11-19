Bring the cinema home this Black Friday with these Sony TV deals at Currys

Whether you’re a movie buff looking for the best in 4K home cinema, or you demand the highest possible frame rate for super-smooth gaming and live sport, there are great Black Friday savings to be had on a range of Sony Bravia TVs at Currys.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED: From £1,499, Currys.co.uk

Sony Bravia 8 OLED ( Currys )

First up is the Sony Bravia 8 OLED. Priced from £1,499 for a 55-inch display, the Bravia 8 is the pinnacle of pixel perfection, with over eight million self-illuminating pixels. And, thanks to being an OLED panel, the TV can produce vivid colours and true black for cinema-like visuals at home. It’s like looking at twinkly stars against the deep black of a clear night sky.

The Bravia 8 wows when it comes to audio, too. Using Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, the screen is the speaker – just like a cinema, it brings movie night to life.

And then there’s gaming. With HDMI 2.1 connectivity you can play games at 4K with a super smooth 120 fps. There is also PS remote play built in so if your PS5 is hooked up to a different display you can still play games without moving it. The Sony Bravia 8 also unlocks exclusive features when connected to their PS5 with auto HDR tone mapping which optimises the HDR output of your games for the best performance Lastly, there’s a dedicated gaming menu, giving quick access to game controls.

Sony Bravia A80L: From £1,299, Currys.co.uk

Sony Bravia A80L ( Currys )

Next up is the Sony Bravia A80L, which for Black Friday is priced from £1,299 for the 55-inch model at Currys. Another OLED television, the A80L boasts XR OLED Contrast Pro, which boosts colours and contrast to bring cinema quality to your movie nights.

Since this TV also benefits from OLED tech, the screen pairs rich colours with crisp, true blackness that helps make every detail stand out. Fans of horror movies are sure to benefit from Sony’s OLED technology, with detail retained in even the darkest of scenes.

Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR aims to enhance picture quality in the same way your eyes focus in real-life, helping thriller movie buffs see what’s lurking in even the darkest shadows, or behind the brightest lights.

Sony Bravia 7 QLED XR Mini LED: From £1,299, Currys.co.uk

Sony Bravia 7 QLED XR Mini LED ( Currys )

Finally, Currys has the Sony Bravia 7 QLED XR Mini LED, priced from £1,299 for the 55-inch model. This is a 4K television with neo technology that promises to offer extreme brightness and impressive contrast, uncovering every detail of whatever you’re watching; you might even spot details lurking in the shadows of your favourite thriller that you’ve never seen before.

The Bravia 7 QLED XR Mini LED also boasts Sony’s XR Backlight Master Drive technology, which uses a unique local dimming algorithm to precisely control thousands of LED lights, delivering deep blacks and realistic highlights. Lastly, the Bravia 7 has Acoustic Multi-Audio tech to project sound directly from the screen; meanwhile, Voice Zoom 3 is designed to enhance dialogue, and 3D Surround Upscaling gives everything the cinema-like surround sound treatment.

