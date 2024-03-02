Jump to content

Brit Awards 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

All the red carpet looks at the 2024 Brit Awards

Kaleigh Werner
New York
Saturday 02 March 2024 18:52
Kylie Minogue is determined to 'raise the roof' at the BRIT Awards

The Brit Awards, celebrating the best of the UK music industry, are underway at London’s O2 Arena.

The 44th annual ceremony is set to honour breakout artists, ultra-rock groups, and the best albums of the year.

Dua Lipa, Raye, Tate McRae, Kylie Minogue, and Jungle are all expected to perform after a host of A-listers and artists grace the red carpet.

The event is being hosted by Maya Jama, Clara Amfo, and Roman Kemp while Yinka Bokinni and Jack Saunders are welcoming guests outside the venue.

You can follow The Independent’s latest updates on the Brit Awards live here.

Tallia Storm

(AFP via Getty Images)

Storm donned a jacket made to look like the London flag. She paired the emblem with an unbuttoned collared shirt, see-through stockings, and platform black heels.

Yinka Bokinni

(AFP via Getty Images)

The British television host posed for the cameras in a green satin halterneck gown with platform metallic, open-toe heels.

Stepz

(AFP via Getty Images)

The British rapper arrived to the venue in a black velvet jacket, matching turtleneck, and trousers.

Natasha Bedingfield

(AFP via Getty Images)

The New Zealand singer sparkled in a dark gown with rhinestone detailing and midsection cutouts. Bedingfield paired the dazzling look with a black long-sleeve overcoat with a layered tulle train.

Zara McDermott

(AFP via Getty Images)

The former Love Island star stunned in a red hot lace, halter gown with matching opera gloves and a rose embellisment in the middle of her chest.

Layton Williams

(AFP via Getty Images)

Williams arrived outside the arena in a lime green, pinstripe suit with an enlarged lapel folded secured across the side. The singer is one of the red carpet hots for the evening.

