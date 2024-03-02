✕ Close Biggest moments from the 2023 Brit Awards

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

RAYE looks set to be the star of this year’s Brit Awards, which are being held tonight (Saturday 2 March) at the O2 Arena in London.

The British pop star, 26, received a record-breaking seven nominations in 2024 and has also been awarded the prize for Songwriter of the Year.

She is up against fellow artists including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Little Simz and Arlo Parks. See the full list of nominations here.

The ceremony, which is being hosted by first-timers Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo, will feature live performances by RAYE, Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Jungle and Kylie Minogue.

RAYE’s success comes after she parted ways with her former label, Polydor, and released her critically acclaimed debut My 21st Century Blues as an independent artist.

Follow the latest updates below: