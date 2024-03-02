Brit Awards 2024 - live: RAYE and Dua Lipa lead nominations as Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo to host tonight
Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue are among the stars set to perform, while Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo will host the ceremony
RAYE looks set to be the star of this year’s Brit Awards, which are being held tonight (Saturday 2 March) at the O2 Arena in London.
The British pop star, 26, received a record-breaking seven nominations in 2024 and has also been awarded the prize for Songwriter of the Year.
She is up against fellow artists including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Little Simz and Arlo Parks. See the full list of nominations here.
The ceremony, which is being hosted by first-timers Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo, will feature live performances by RAYE, Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Jungle and Kylie Minogue.
RAYE’s success comes after she parted ways with her former label, Polydor, and released her critically acclaimed debut My 21st Century Blues as an independent artist.
Follow the latest updates below:
Welcome to our Brit Awards 2024 liveblog
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s Brit Awards 2024 liveblog!
As is tradition, I’ll be bringing you all the latest news, updates and goss direct from the O2 Arena in London, where the ceremony is taking place, alongside my colleague, the wonderful Annabel Nugent.
A reminder that tonight is looking a lot like RAYE’s night. The “Escapism” singer is going into the awards show with a record-breaking seven nominations, including for top prizes such as Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
Check out the nominations in full:
See the full list of Brit Award nominations 2024
Organisers said they would attempt to improve on last year’s ceremony, after both the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year categories failed to include a single female artist
Read our Q&A with Brit Awards 2024 nominee Charlotte Plank
Do you think 2024 looks set to be a particularly major year for women achieving success in music? 100%! The music industry feels like it’s finally waking up and recognising women more. Uncovering so much talent that’s always been there, but now giving it the opportunity to come to the forefront. Even just in the dance world, ie drum & bass which has been such a male dominated genre for decades!! The tide is now finally turning and there’s now so many amazing female artists, producers, writers leading the charge. Plus also women’s artistry is being taken more seriously and we’re not just being seen as ‘features’ or in some cases ‘just an uncredited vocal on a dance track’. Look at Raye for example and how the world has finally woken up to her as an individual artist, incredibly talented writer, musician…outside her dance features.
Has much changed, or is it that awards ceremonies and industry bodies are starting to recognise what’s already out there? As said above, I think the industry as a whole is waking up to the insane amount of female talent that is out there but has been overlooked/overshadowed for many years. This is in turn giving younger female artists/producers/writers more women to look up to/be inspired by -as well as giving more opportunities in music to women so more of us than ever are able to cut through.
Who of the nominees at this year’s Brit Awards do you find particularly inspiring? There’s so many amazingly talented females nominated this year.. but I think personally I speak for many when I say that Raye has been particularly inspiring. I think especially from the angle in which she came up through dance features with people knowing her vocal but not necessarily her voice as an artist in her own right, releasing music that’s completely true to her. Whilst also having the courage to share and write about things she has been through in this industry- that many women can relate to, further empowering us and raising our voices!
Who's performing at the Brit Awards 2024?
Who’s performing and presenting at the Brit Awards this year?
From Dua Lipa to RAYE, some of the biggest stars of the past 12 months will perform live at the O2 Arena on 2 March
RAYE scoops early Brit Award as she goes into ceremony with record-breaking seven nominations
RAYE ‘blown away’ after scooping early Brit Award
Pop star received her first Brit Award ahead of this week’s ceremony, where she is up for a further seven trophies
The 2024 Brit Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London this weekend (Saturday 2 March), where some of the biggest names in pop will be honoured for their achievements over the past year.
This year’s nominations for the annual music awards show were unveiled during a broadcast on Wednesday (24 January).
There was some tension surrounding how diverse the awards categories would be, following a row in 2023 when it emerged that both the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year nominees were all male – two years after the Brits introduced genderless categories.
RAYE, who split with her former label Polydor after claiming she was being blocked from releasing new music, received critical acclaim for her independently released debut, My 21st Century Blues, which hit No 2 on the UK albums chart and was later shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.
The 26-year-old was nominated for the Brit Awards for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and both the R&B and pop categories.
See the full list:
See the full list of Brit Award nominations 2024
Organisers said they would attempt to improve on last year’s ceremony, after both the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year categories failed to include a single female artist
