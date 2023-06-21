TikTok influencer Britney Murphy and her mother killed in car crash

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TikTok influencer Britney Murphy and her mother, Sherie Smith, were killed in a horrifying car crash in Houston, Texas, on Monday, 19 June.

Tiffany Smith Cofield, who is the sister of Murphy, 35, and the daughter of Smith, 53, spoke out about the crash during an interview with ABC 13’s KTRK. She noted that the two women were on West Tidwell road during the accident. They were on the way to Emancipation Park for a Juneteenth event, after just leaving Cofield’s house.

Cofield explained that she first saw that crash while on her way home. “It looked like her car and everybody, when I was walking up, said a mom and daughter died and I knew they had left and knew the only mom and daughter would be my mom and sister,” she recalled.

According to the city’s police, a truck hit Murphy and Smith’s car, with the influence in the driver’s seat. As an investigation on the crash is still underway, no one has been cited or charged.

Cofield also tearfully opened up about her close relationship with the two family members. “There will never be a time when I won’t miss my mother and my sister,” she told KTRK. “They were my best friends. They were everything.”

Murphy, who went by the handle @ThatGirlBritneyJoy, had more than 461,000 followers on TikTok. The influencer, who was also known by the name Britney Joy, frequently posted videos of her shopping hauls and about daily routines.

On 20 June, Cofield launched a GoFundMe Page to help pay for the burial and memorial of her mother and sister. As of 21 June, the GoFundMe Page has raised $74,961 out of its $100,000 goal.

After she recalled where the accident took place, in the description of the page, she went on to praise Murphy’s social media platform.

“My mom and sister were tragically taken away from us way too soon in an accident involving a reckless driver in Houston,” Cofield wrote. “This was just as my sister, beloved TikToker Britney Joy, began rising up in fame for her 9-5 videos that hit the internet by storm. Everyone related to her stories and those of her characters.”

She added: “This happened so suddenly and was truly something I could have never imagine. Losing my best friends.”

Speaking to KTRK, Cofield also acknowledged how “proud” she was of her sister, before citing how she wants people to remember everything that her mother and sibling has achieved.

“That’s what I want people to remember,” she said. “Not the way they died, but the way they lived and the life they loved and who they inspired.”

Cofield also shared a tribute to Murphy and Smith on Instagram. Along with post a selfie of the two women, she went to the caption to reflect on the close relationship she had with them. “I’m so proud of you. Everything you accomplished. You are THAT GIRL BRITNEY JOY,” she wrote about her little sister. “No one will ever come close. No one. You left here a star. SUPERSTAR. I always knew you would be. I knew that was your destiny.”

She went on to applaud her “beautiful” mother for the ways in which she supported and protected her two children.

“The lady who gave birth to me and showed me love and joy,” she added. “You created two goofy ass girls that you loved to be around. You loved us, you raised us, and you protected us the best you could. You did that momma! You did that! I love you. I love you forever and ever.”

The Independent has contacted Cofield for comment.