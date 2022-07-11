Britney Spears has opened up about an emotional connection she made with a family during “a day to remember”.

The Grammy award-winning artist shared a photograph of her wearing a red bikini and sunglasses and holding a baby to her Instagram profile on Sunday.

“This baby looked up at me like she saw angels!!!” she wrote.

The 40-year-old newlywed told her followers that she had spent time with “a beautiful family” from Chicago and bonded with their children.

“I melted with this beautiful girl,” she said.

“Children are mystical little beings... she was literally in her own little world!!! I could see it in her eyes … I connect with her world ... that’s why children are so special!!! They are so innocent and pure … it was magic … holy ... mystical … breathtaking!!!”

The “Toxic” star added that the small baby was eating Play-Doh, which her mother told Spears was actually edible.

“I thought she was messing with me!!!” she admitted. “She told me to try it… so I sat down with this beautiful family and ate pink Play-Doh!!!”

According to the manufacturer, Play-Doh is LHAMA certified non-toxic, but is not meant to be eaten. Children often eat small pieces, however, which is not believed to be dangerous.

Spears added that the time she spent with the young family reminded her of her own children when they were younger.

“When I looked into this six-month-old baby’s eyes… I held her for forever… I have two boys… my back came out, like it all came back!!!' she said. “That’s love I believe.”

Spears shared that she had also played ping pong with the family’s four-year-old son, Henry.

“He was so pumped… like he had swag at four... reminded me of when mine were that age… I literally wanted to fall on my knees!!!”

Britney Spears with her two sons, Sean and Jayden Federline, in 2013 (Getty Images)

The news comes less than two months after Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari, revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage during the early stages of pregnancy.

Spears told fans she was pregnant with the couple’s first child together in April, later sharing the “devastating” news of her miscarriage in an Instagram post on 14 May.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she wrote. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The singer continued: “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Spears is also mother to sons Sean Preseton, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.