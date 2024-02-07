Britney Spears claims she once made out with Ben Affleck

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has claimed she once made out with Ben Affleck in a new Instagram post.

The 42-year-old “Toxic” singer posted an old photo taken “years ago” of her posing beside the actor and songwriter Diane Warren. In the caption, she wrote that the reported interaction occurred the night the photo was taken, but she completely “forgot” that it had ever happened.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” she wrote. “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... damn that’s crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl.”

Although Affleck, who is married to Jennifer Lopez, has yet to comment on Spears’ claim, the unexpected revelation has reignited public discourse on the pop star’s past relationships and experiences, with her past relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake dominating online debates.

The Ben Affleck revelation comes on the heels of Justin Timberlake reigniting his feud with Spears. The former NSYNC member raised eyebrows after he declared he wanted to apologise to “absolutely f***ing nobody” during a recent live performance. He said this right before he sang “Cry Me a River,” what is believed to be a thinly veiled diss track against Spears following their breakup in 2002, and which ultimately became a huge hit at the time.

Spears’s fans, who have long called out Timberlake for his alleged poor treatment of the “Womanizer” singer, were unimpressed by his antics, branding him “immature,” especially after instagram-b2486612.html" title="Britney Spears ‘apologises’ to Justin Timberlake for memoir revelations">Spears publicly “apologised” to her ex-boyfriend for revealing intimate details about their relationship in her blockbuster memoir, The Woman in Me.

“I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Spears captioned an Instagram post at the time. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry.”

Britney Spears (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

She described feeling “devastated” after the “Mirrors” singer ended their three-year relationship with a text message, reflecting on how she had been wallowing in heartbreak in Louisiana while Timberlake was happily reveling in the Hollywood scene. She also criticised Timberlake for implying that she cheated on him in his “Cry Me a River” music video, when she said they were both unfaithful. She revealed that she “made out” with dancer Wade Robson at a bar while alleging that Timberlake cheated on her with an unnamed celebrity.

Spears hit back at Timberlake’s remarks with a post on her Instagram page, writing: “Someone told me someone was talking s*** about me on the streets !!!” She added: “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

The caption accompanied a photograph “Perfect Timing” by Hang Hee Kim, which includes imagery of the moon lodged in a basketball net.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Spears and Affleck for comment.