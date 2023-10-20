Britney Spears hits out after negative comments about her new memoir

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears has issued a response to critics of her new memoir, The Woman in Me.

Set to be released on 24 October, the pop icon’s book will reportedly cover everything from her controversial relationships to her 13-year conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. As excerpts of the book have been released by multiple outlets, the internet has been sent into a frenzy over the released content.

In the memoir, Spears, 41, opens up about getting an abortion while she was in a relationship with Justin Timberlake from 1998 to 2002. She speaks candidly about her fallout with the NSYNC heartthrob, who she claims broke up with her over text, and her relationship with Irish actor Colin Farrell.

Following the online frenzy, the “Baby One More Time” singer took to her Instagram to clarify her intention with the memoir.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means!!! That was me then... that is in the past!!! I don’t like the headlines I am reading... that’s exactly why I quit the business four years ago!!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago... I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here,” she wrote. “I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, this is the last of it and s**t happens!!!”

“This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written... although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future!!! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood,” Spears continued. “Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly!!! I have moved on since then!!! #TheWomanInMe.”

In addition to recounting the emotional turmoil of having an at-home abortion, Spears reportedly writes about her marriage to ex Jason Alexander, which only lasted 55 hours. In an excerpt obtained by Time magazine, Spears admitted she was “drunk” and “bored” when she married Alexander, her friend from childhood, during a New Year’s trip to Las Vegas.

Last week, it was announced that the “I’m a Slave 4 U” artist will not be narrating her own audiobook. Instead, actor Michelle Williams is set to be the voice of the sought-after memoir, because Spears noted it would be too difficult for her to “relive” her past.

“This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a statement to People. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least.”

“For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook,” she added. “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

The Woman in Me hits shelves on 24 October in the US and UK.