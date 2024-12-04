Britney Spears reveals she’s relocating to Mexico to get away from the paparazzi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Britney Spears claims she’s moving out of the United States.

The “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer recently shared in a video on Instagram in which she said she would be moving to a new country because of the way the paparazzi treats her. “It really kind of hurts my feelings,” her video began.

“The paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me.”

Spears added that the media have also always been “incredibly cruel” to her. The “Baby One More Time” singer acknowledged that while she is “not perfect by any means,” it is still not an excuse for them being “extremely mean and cruel.”

“And that’s why I’m moving to Mexico,” she concluded the video.

The “Toxic” singer also shared another clip on the same day acknowledging her birthday, which was on Monday, December 2. “I’m turning five this year. I’m turning five years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow,” she said.

Spears called out the press for their ‘incredibly cruel’ treatment of her ( Getty Images )

Spears isn’t the only person who has recently announced they were leaving the country. In November, Eva Longoria revealed that she, her husband José Bastón, and their six-year-old son Santiago are splitting their time between living in Spain and Mexico City.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the Desperate Housewives alum said she noticed Los Angeles was changing to the point where she no longer wanted to live there.

“I had my whole adult life here,” she said about California. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s*** on California – it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

The director acknowledged that she is “privileged” to be able to move countries.

“I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Longoria later clarified in a phone call on The View: Behind the Table podcast that her move had nothing to do with the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of Trump?” Longoria asked Ana Navarro on the podcast. “I’ve been in Europe for almost three years.”

She clarified that she left the U.S. because of work, adding: “I didn’t leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there.”

Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres had also left the country and moved to the U.K. with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

The comedian recently took to Instagram to shut down rumors that their house in the British countryside had flooded, adding that she and de Rossi were “looking forward to our first snowy Christmas.”