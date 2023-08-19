Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has spoken for the first time following news that her husband Sam Asghari has filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage.

On Wednesday (16 August), fitness instructor Asghari, 29, submitted a divorce filing to Los Angeles Superior Court citing irreconcilable differences.

The news followed an announcement that the pair, who met in 2016, were separating after months of speculation about their marriage.

The following day, Asghari released a statement, saying that he and the “Toxic” singer, 41, will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each other, and asking the media and public to be “kind and thoughtful”.

You can find a timeline of their relationship here.

On Saturday (19 August), Spears broke her silence to address the divorce for the first time, alongside a video which showed the singer standing in her home, dabbing at her face and neck with a tissue, before dancing.

In the caption, Spears wrote: “As everyone knows, Hesam [Sam] and I are no longer together.

“6 years is a long time to be with someone so I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!

Spears’ post (Britney Spears/Instagram)

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” she continued. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

Spears concluded the post: “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

The Independent has contacted Asghari’s representatives for comment,

In her original post following the divorce filing, Spears didn’t acknowledge the split. Instead, she shared a photo of herself riding a horse and told fans she was going to buy one soon.

Spears’ most recent image with Asghari was posted on 22 June. In the picture, the couple are stood back to back while grinning.

Earlier that month, Asghari shared previously unseen footage from his and Spears’s 2022 wedding to commemorate one year of marriage.

“Happy one year to me and my better half,” he wrote.