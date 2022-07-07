Britney Spears detailed how much fun she’s had on her honeymoon with now-husband Sam Asghari, as she joked about being “obnoxious” during their two-week long vacation on a yacht.

The 40-year-old pop star shared footage from her recent trip with Asghari on her Instagram account, consisting of two posts.

In one clip, she could be seen dancing on a boat while standing in front of the 28-year-old actor and giving him a kiss. She also posed on the yacht by herself, as she wore a blue bikini with black polka dots on it.

The video continued with the “Toxic” singer smiling at the camera and dancing next to her husband, before she once again hugged and kissed him.

In the caption of the post, she joked about how her behaviour during the honeymoon was unpleasant for the Hot Seat star.

“Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days,” she wrote. “Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think it’s real ????”

Spears later shared another video to Instagram from the honeymoon, where she walked on the beach topless. Throughout the clip, she posed in the ocean and on the sand, both with and without her bikini top on.

According to Spears, the Instagram post was not a “girls gone wild campaign,” as the footage was taken in the “unbelievable tropical piece of paradise” where she vacationed.

“It’s simply me living my life !!!,” she wrote in the caption. “This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane!!!”

She also claimed that she lost “four pounds in a day” during her honeymoon, due to how nervous she was when flying in a helicopter.

“Girls, if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous,” she concluded. “I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well.”

In the comments of her two posts, fans applauded the “Gimme More” singer and expressed how pleased they were to see her so happy.

“So good to see you enjoying your life, my queen. Have a good day,” one wrote, while another said: “Love seeing you joke around and having such a good time on your Honeymoon Britney.”

Asghari and Spears started dating back in 2016 and announced their engagement in September 2021.

The couple got married on 9 June, as they had an intimate wedding at their home in Los Angeles, California. Their ceremony took place in front of 60 guests, including famous friends such as Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Drew Barrymore.