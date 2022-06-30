Paris Hilton has revealed that she turned down a request to DJ an event for President Joe Biden so she wouldn’t miss Britney Spears’ wedding.

The Paris In Love star, 41, discussed the scheduling conflict during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she spoke with guest host Chelsea Handler about having to turn down the president’s invitation to the Summit of Americas dinner to attend Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari earlier this month.

“I was asked by President Biden and their team to go DJ for that summit dinner with all the leaders of the world, but it was the same night as Britney’s wedding,” Hilton explained, adding that she told the world leader no. “And I’m like: ‘No, I’m not going to miss that.’”

According to Hilton, the president wasn’t that easily dissuaded, however, as she told Handler that the White House then offered to send her a helicopter, so that she could easily travel back and forth from the summit to Spears’ at-home wedding.

“They were like: ‘We can send a helicopter, [you can] fly back and forth,’ and I’m like: ‘I’m not going to be the one, like, landing in and out of Britney’s wedding in a helicopter.’ C’mon!” the heiress continued. “So I had to cancel on the president.”

As Handler and the crowd laughed at Hilton’s admission, the reality star added: “Sorry.”

The story prompted Handler to question whether Hilton told the president why she couldn’t DJ the event, to which Hilton revealed that she had. “Yeah, it’s Britney, b**ch! C’mon,” she said.

As for whether she made the right choice, Hilton told Handler that Spears’ 9 June wedding was one of the “most iconic nights of [her] life”.

According to Hilton, the wedding made her especially emotional because she felt like Spears was getting her “fairytale ending”.

“Just seeing her walk the aisle, just like an angel who has just had the most horrible time these past 13 years, to finally have her freedom and be able to do what she wants, and have that happy fairytale ending, was just beautiful,” Hilton said, appearing to reference the end of Spears’ 13-year conservatorship in November.

During the interview, the DJ then reflected on her lengthy friendship with the pop star, with Hilton revealing that she and Spears have been friends for “over two decades”. According to Hilton, while she doesn’t remember how they met, one of the first photos she has of the two of them together was taken at her grandfather’s estate, where the pair were “hanging out”.

“We’ve been close ever since,” she said.

Hilton also celebrated Spears and Asghari’s nuptials on Instagram, where she shared multiple photos of the star-studded event. She captioned one album of photos of herself taken during the night: “Fairytales do exist…” while another photo showed Hilton and Spears posing with other celebrity guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace.

“#Icons only. Had the most incredible time celebrating the fairytale couple. What a beautiful night!” Hilton captioned the photo.