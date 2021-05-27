Britney Spears has reflected on being a young mother with a throwback photo of herself and her two sons, Jayden and Preston.

The pop star opened up about her experience becoming a mother at 24, when she gave birth to Preston, now 15, and then Jayden a year later, on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself and the two boys from when they were younger.

In the photo, Spears can be seen sitting at the edge of a pool while her sons, who are wearing floaties, play with toys in the water.

In the caption, the 39-year-old wrote: “I had my babies very young”, before recalling how, at all the pools the family went to, other children would come to play because of her extensive collection of toys.

“At all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys,” Spears recalled, before concluding: “ I really am a baby mamma!”

The musician’s sweet recollection comes after she shared rare photos of her sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, in March.

In the caption of the photos, which see Spears posing in the middle of the two teenagers, she reflected on the passing of time, writing: “It’s so crazy how time flies … My boys are so big now.”

In the lengthy caption, the mother-of-two then praised her two sons as “such gentlemen and so kind”, before revealing that she doesn’t often post photos of them because they are at an age where they want to “express their own identities”.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time because they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it … But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what … They’re finally letting me post it,” Spears wrote.

Under the latest terms of their custody agreement, Spears reportedly has 30 per cent unsupervised custody of her sons, while their father was granted 70 per cent custody.

And while Spears previously told People in 2017 that being a single parent can be difficult, as “the balance between work and my personal life can be a challenge”, she feels grateful that she gets to “experience all of life’s adventures with them”.

“My kids come first, always,” she told the outlet. “There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men.”