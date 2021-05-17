Where would Britons most like to ‘work from home’

Four in 10 ‘work from home’ Britons would like to pack their suitcases and do their job overseas, a poll has revealed.

A survey of 1,000 people who have worked remotely during the pandemic found Spain is the top destination for working remotely, followed by Italy, the USA, Portugal and the Caribbean.

Making up the top 10 locations are France, Australia, the Maldives, New Zealand and Canada.

It also emerged 91 per cent have enjoyed being able to avoid the office and do their job from the comfort of their own home.

As a result, 92 per cent think the pandemic has given employers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change their policy and allow employees to work remotely, according to private Covid testing company Medicspot.

Of those who would like to do their job abroad, the top reason is better weather. Almost hald said it’s because they’ve missed going abroad during the pandemic, while others want lower living costs, and several said they are bored of the UK.

A beach resort is the top type of work location, followed by a European city, island, rural area and ski resort.

A spokesperson for Medicspot, which offers PCR and antigen tests for travel, said: “For many people, there is no need to go into the office anymore - so there might not be a need to even live in the same city.

“This has created an incredible opportunity for people to pack their bags and head abroad where, armed with a laptop and internet connection, they can do their job from warmer climes - or even on the slopes.”

The study also found a few workers said their employer expects them to return to the office full-time when restrictions lift.

More than a third expect to go part-time, and eight per cent don’t think they will ever need to return to the workplace.

Overall, the majority felt they had no reason to go into the office again.

The pandemic has created a shift in priorities for many, with some saying their job has become less important to them.

Almost a quarter even admitted the situation had tempted them to quit their job and go travelling when restrictions allow.

A majority of respondents born outside of the UK would like the flexibility to return to their country to do their job remotely.

As the property market experiences one of its most frenzied moments on record, 30 per cent have been considering selling up or giving their landlord notice so they can work elsewhere in the UK.

Of those, many would like to live on Britain’s stunning coastline, while others fancy a move to the countryside.

Some would also return to their hometown and work from there.

A spokesperson for Medicspot added: “Working from home was a radical shift for millions of office workers across the country, and it appears to have been a resounding success for many employees.

“While most people enjoyed the office environment, the vast majority don’t want the hassle of commuting to the office every day.

“We’ve proven with the use of technology we can do our job from hundreds or even thousands of miles away in a location we might never have dreamed was possible.”

