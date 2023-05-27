Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has shut down speculation that she has lost weight by taking the diabetes drug Ozempic.

Following a rise in people taking Ozempic and other injectable prescription medications created for people with type 2 diabetes to lose weight, fans have been quick to suggest that Cartwright, 34, had “jumped on the bandwagon”.

Fans of the reality TV star have been speculating over a selfie Cartwright shared with her 1.6m Instagram followers, in which she poses in a mirror wearing cycling shorts and a baggy t-shirt.

“Totally ozempic,” speculated one follower, as others remarked that it looked like Cartwright had “lost weight”.

Another theoried: “Oh hey ozempic user! Not putting actual work in.”

Cartwright addressed the rumours directly, clarifying that the reason she may look slimmer is because of the iPhone camera setting she used to take the picture.

“It’s actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol,” she wrote in the comments.

The series, which Cartwright joined in season four, follows the interpersonal drama between the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants and bars, all based in West Hollywood.

The reality TV star was the latest celebrity to be accused of taking the diabetes drug for weight loss (Instagram / @brittany)

Cartwright, who left the series that follows the interpersonal drama between the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants and bars in West Hollywood in 2020, is among other celebrities who have either admitted to or denied taking the drug for weight loss.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff has said that although she hasn’t taken the drug, she has been tempted and “thought about it”.

Ozempic – a brand name for semaglutide – works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full. Users experience a loss of appetite and often lose weight as a result.

Ozempic is available in the UK from the NHS for the treatment of diabetes. while another semaglutide drug, Wegovy, was approved for use as a weight loss drug in the UK in March.