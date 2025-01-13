Brittany Mahomes gives birth to third child with Patrick Mahomes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brittany Mahomes has given birth to her third child.

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, revealed in an Instagram post that she gave birth to their daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, on Sunday (January 12). The post only showed a photo of the baby’s feet along a sign with her name on it.

Patrick previously revealed that he would be able to attend the birth because the Chiefs have a bye week before the next divisional round on January 18 and 19.

“No one happier to get back to KC than Patrick Mahomes,” NFL reporter Tracy Wolfson wrote in a January 6 post on X. “He told me his wife Brittany is due to give birth to their 3rd child on Sunday.”

Wolfson added that if Brittany didn’t deliver by Sunday, she was scheduled to be induced on Monday (January 13). However, Brittany did end up giving birth on Sunday.

Patrick hinted at the baby’s expected arrival last month during his Netflix special, which coincided with the Chiefs’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

“Hopefully God works the right way, and we can have that baby maybe on the bye week somewhere, and then everything will work out perfectly,” he said.

The couple shared the exciting news of their third baby in a heartwarming Instagram Reel in July last year. The video featured the high school sweethearts, dressed in all-white ensembles, posing for a family photo shoot with their children, Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months.

Brittany and Patrick are also parents to daughter Sterling and son Bronze ( Getty Images )

Set to the tune of “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars, the clip captured candid moments of the family laughing, dancing, and holding sonograms. The proud parents captioned the video: “Round three, here we come.”

Later that month, they revealed at a gender reveal party that they were expecting another daughter.

Fans had speculated about the baby’s potential name, given the metallic theme of their children’s names, Sterling and Bronze, and their dogs, Silver and Steel. Many have predicted the newest addition might be named Goldie.

Patrick has made it clear that their third child will complete their family. “I’m done,” the quarterback declared last summer. “I said three, and I’m done.”

The couple began dating when he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas. As they transitioned from high school to college, the couple made long-distance work and continued to pour their dedication into their collegiate athletic careers.

Patrick went on to become the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Brittany competed as a professional soccer player in Iceland.