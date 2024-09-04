Support truly

Former US president Donald Trump has praised Brittany Mahomes for “defending” him online amid controversy surrounding her apparent support for his 2024 presidential election campaign.

In a post shared to his Truth Social account on September 4, the Republican presidential nominee gave a shout-out to the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM.”

Trump added: “What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!”

His post comes after Mahomes – who’s expecting her third child with the NFL star – sparked a social media firestorm after indicating her support for Trump’s reelection campaign. On Instagram, the 29-year-old had “liked” a post from Trump titled: “The 2024 GOP Platform.”

The post featured a list of 20 action items that would be prioritized by the second Trump administration, such as “seal the border” and “cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

While Mahomes appeared to remove her like from the post after the backlash, she later liked comments on posts promoting “Trump-Vance 2024.”

In response to the criticism, the Super Bowl champion’s wife shared a message for her “haters” in a post shared to her Instagram Story. “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote on August 23. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Many critics also pointed out that Mahomes’ support for the Trump campaign could negatively impact her friendship with Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has publicly condemned Trump. After staying quiet about her political beliefs for nearly a decade, Swift made her first endorsement in 2018 for Tennessee Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

In her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, Swift discussed her decision to become politically vocal. “Back in the [2016] presidential election, I was in such a horrendous place that I wasn’t going to pop my head out,” she explained. “These aren’t your dad’s celebrities and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans… I need to be on the right side of history.”

In the 2020 presidential election, Swift publicly backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Following that year’s Black Lives Matter protests, Swift directly tweeted at Trump: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

However, the Republican nominee – who was recently convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records – hasn’t shied away from sharing his own opinions about the 14-time Grammy winner. In an interview with Variety back in June, Trump was asked his thoughts about Swift, to which he replied: “She’s got a great star quality. She really does.”

“I think she’s beautiful – very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually – unusually beautiful!”

When asked specifically what he thinks of her music, Trump admitted: “Don’t know it well.”

He also questioned whether the pop star really is politically liberal, asking: “She is liberal, or is that just an act? She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.”