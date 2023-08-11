Brody Jenner announces birth of first child with Tia Blanco

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brody Jenner has welcomed his first child with fiancée Tia Blanco.

The TV personality, who is the half-brother ofThe Kardashians stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner, shared a video on Instagram announcing the arrival of his baby girl.

He said both mother and child were “in perfect health” and thanked fans for their love and support.

The video showed Blanco having a water birth in her and Jenner’s home. He wrote in the caption: “We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on 29 July.

“We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thanks everyone for all the love and support.”

In a separate post, Jenner, 39, also shared sweet photographs of the newborn baby sleeping in his arms as he kisses her forehead.

The set also included a black-and-white photo of both him and Blanco smiling down on Honey as she is bundled up in a blanket.

The last photograph in his carousel post showed Jenner asleep in bed with the baby pressed against his chest, with one hand holding Blanco’s.

“I love my girls,” he wrote, adding red heart emojis.

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate the couple and welcome the new child into the world.

Former The Hills star Heidi Montag commented: “You did an amazing job mama! Congratulations on your sweet angel.”

Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, wrote: “Oh my God, I’m crying all over again! What a spectacular beautiful moment! Thank you so much for allowing me the incredible privilege of being there, and watching my little angel being born!”

Jenner is the son of Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner. He is known for appearances on The Hills and episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK).

In a video posted to YouTube about the birth, Jenner admitted he did not always think he would become a father and did not have the best relationship with Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, growing up.

He said he would do the “exact opposite” of Caitlyn and focus on being “the absolute best father I can possible be”.

Jenner opened up about his strained relationship with Caitlyn as a child, before she transitioned in 2015. In a 2013 episode of KUWTK, he said: “I think Bruce is an incredible human being and I think that Bruce is a great father, he just wasn’t a great father to me.”

He added: “I grew up with my stepdad. Bruce was never around. I can’t tell you how many birthdays went by where Bruce wasn’t there. I resent him for that.”

Caitlyn has not yet commented on the birth of her 21st grandchild. She has six children with three different wives: Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino with Chrystie Scott; Brandon Jenner and Brody with Thompson; and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Kris Jenner.

She has previously spoken about her experience of struggling to be a parent, especially with her first four children.

Speaking on 20/20 in 2015, she said: “The big formative years for them, I was really struggling with these issues. I didn’t do a good job. And I apologised to my kids for that.”

She also said: “There’s no excuse for not being a good parent, no matter how many problems you have.”

Jenner and Caitlyn have since had a better relationship. In 2017, Jenner told ABC that he “gets along” with Caitlyn more than he ever did with Bruce.

“I’ve known Bruce for a long time and I didn’t really get along with Bruce. Caitlyn and I get along a little more, because Caitlyn is actually who she really is and she’s living her life finally now as the person she actually was.”