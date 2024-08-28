Brooke Shields’ daughter Grier Henchy wore her 1997 wedding dress to her graduation

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Brooke Shields’ daughter Grier Henchy paid tribute to her mom, plucking a special piece from her wardrobe for high school graduation.

The 59-year-old actress unlocked a memory from her past when she handed her 1997 wedding dress over for Grier to wear on her graduation day. Shields originally wore the ivory satin gown when she tied the knot with her now ex-husband Andre Agassi. The two were married from 1997 to 1999.

And while Shields may have previously pushed the gown to the back of her closet, thinking she would never need it again, the piece was reawakened by her daughter.

Speaking to People for a cover story, Grier detailed how they reworked the original silhouette.

“We had to re-bone it a little bit so it was tight and sleek,” the 18-year-old told the outlet. “We took out all the poof because I didn’t want it poofy. And we made it strapless.”

The young academic, who is bound for Wake Forest University, paired the elegant gown with pointed-toe pumps, a Van Cleef choker, and circular earrings.

Though Shields and Agassi split years ago, the on-screen star still thinks highly of him and their big day together. “He’s a good guy so to me it was really like a big full circle moment and it honors something and I think that’s healthy,” she expressed.

Shields, a proud mom, complimented her daughter’s look to the magazine, gushing over her grown baby girl. “She looked great in it,” she remarked.

“It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool,” Shields confessed.

As for how much access her two daughters, Grier and Rowan, have to her closet, Shields said: “Honestly, they can wear anything because just to have it have another life – you save the stuff and wonder why.”

“It’s like, some big Sotheby’s auction? I highly doubt it. Unless they’re iconic items. So when they have another life, it feels good,” she added.

Yet, Rowan has already worn one of her mother’s “iconic” pieces. In 2021, her eldest daughter pulled out her 1998 Richard Tyler red gown to wear as her prom dress. Shields had previously worn the custom-made garment to the Golden Globes.

Shields shares both Grier and Rowan, 21, with her current husband Chris Henchy. The pair were married in 2001, dating for two years prior. Shields and Henchy met the same year she and Agassi confirmed their split.

The Endless Love actress broke down online on August 26 after dropping Grier off at college. She took to her Instagram, weeping about being an “empty nester” now with two children off at school. “Both of my baby birds have left the nest,” she exclaimed.

“I sat here one year ago and I watched my big girl leave and I’m back on this porch and I am now officially an empty nester,” Shields continued. “They’re together at least. It’s not easy. It’s not easy for the moms. I mean it’s just so weird. It’s so weird that [Grier’s] not here.”