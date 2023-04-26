Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn Beckham has once again come under scrutiny for his culinary efforts in the kitchen.

The budding chef, 24, who is the son of former England player David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, regularly posts short snippets of his cooking venture on social media.

In the latest instalment of his cooking videos, he has baffled and delighted fans after blow-torching a cheese toastie for no apparent reason.

On Tuesday (26 April), Beckham shared his recipe for the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.

“Lunch today!” he wrote on Instagram. “@chosenfoods avocado oil and mayo are the secrets to a crispy and delicious grilled cheese.”

In the video, Beckham started off by chopping up some onions and sauteeing them in some avocado oil in a pan.He then added mushrooms.

“Tiny bit of salt,” he says, before throwing a large handful of salt over the vegetables.

He then spread thick slices of sourdough bread with mayonnaise before frying it in a pan, where he layered up onion, mushroom and cheese inside the sandwich.

All is looking relatively normal for a grilled cheese tutorial until Beckham reveals the final step of his cooking tutorial: a blow-torch.

Since the toastie has already been heated up in Beckham’s frying pan, fans were dubious as to why Beckham added such an “extra” step to a very simple recipe.

“So extra for a sandwich,” commented one person, while another added: “Blowtorching pieces of toast. So unnecessary.”

“Did my man just blowtorch a cheese toastie?” joked another, as one person added: “LMAO THE BLOWTORCH.”

This isn’t the first time Beckham has been subjected to criticism while publicly exploring his latest career venture.

More recently, Beckham was mocked by fans after they spotted cooking technique that involved putting a wine cork in the cooking pot when he was cooking a spaghetti bolognese.

His followers seemed concerned about his new puppy being in the vicinity of the pan, sparking health and safety concerns, and questioned the use of the wine cork.

One person wrote: “I don’t think gas, red wine, and a dog will end well,” while one user joked: “The cork is the main dish.”