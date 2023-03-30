Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn Beckham has once again come under scrutiny over his culinary skills.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of former footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl star and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, has been pursuing his latest venture as an aspiring chef by posting cooking videos and tutorials on social media.

However, his latest recipe for spaghetti bolognese has come under fire after fans noticed a bizarre cooking technique.

As Beckham sipped on red wine while cooking the minced beef and carrots, his followers were confused after spotting the wine cork in the pot.

They were also dubious about the way the budding chef was carrying his new rescue puppy, Peanut, in a baby pappoose while cooking at the stove.

He captioned the post: “Daddy day care.”

Meanwhile, his followers seemed concerned about the puppy being in the vicinity of the pan, sparking health and safety concerns, and questioned the use of the wine cork.

“There’s a cork in your pot …. and dog hair about to join,” wrote one follower.

Another added: “I don’t think gas, red wine, and a dog will end well,” while one user joked: “The cork is the main dish.”

Debunking the wine cork-related criticism, Beckham turned to Google to justify his cooking technique, and added a screenshot to his Instagram Stories of text from the site that reads: “The addition of wine corks added to the cooking liquid ensures a more tender dish.”

In the next post, a fan had submitted the question: “Are you a chef,” to which he replied, “Nope, but food is my passion.”

This isn’t the first time Beckham has recently been subjected to criticism while publicly exploring his latest career venture.

In a previous video, which saw Beckham make a creamy truffle tagliatelle, he was criticised by social media users for being “out of touch” for using an “expensive” ingredient during a cost of living crisis.

He captioned the cooking video: “In my kitchen [there is] no such thing as too much truffle,” as he added a generous helping of the ingredient into the pasta sauce and as a topping.

It comes as Beckham recently unveiled a huge tattoo of his wife, Nicola Peltz, as he admitted to having over 20 dedicated to her.

Beckham showed off a large black-and-white portrait of the American billionnaire heiress’s face on his upper arm. He credited Mark Mahoney as the artist.