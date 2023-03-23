Brooklyn Beckham reveals new addition to Nicola Peltz face tattoo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn Beckham has unveiled an update to the tattoo of his wife, Nicola Peltz, while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (22 March).

Last month, the 24-year-old, who is the son of the former footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, revealed a huge tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz, as he admitted to having over 20 dedicated to her.

Beckham showed off a large black-and-white portrait of the American billionnaire heiress’s face on his upper arm. He credited Mark Mahoney as the artist.

In the new interview with Hudson, Beckham revealed the latest addition to the design.

Pointing toward some text underneath his wife’s face, he explained that the words are lyrics of the song the couple walked down the aisle to at their Florida wedding last year. He said that he had addition to his arm made shortly after the main design was completed.

Hudson seemed impressed by the romantic gesture, calling Beckham “so sentimental”.

The aspiring chef also revealed he has “between 80 to 100” tattoos in total.

Elsewhere in the interview, Beckham went on to share that he can’t wait to start family with his wife.

Brooklyn Beckham showed off his huge tattoo of his wife’s face last month and has since added a heartfelt update to the design (Jenifer Hudson Show / YouTube)

Hudson asked if he wanted a big family and Brooklyn answered: “Yes, I want as many kids as my wife wants. I want a lot, but it’s obviously up to her.”

Speaking to E! News, Beckham previously said: “I am half-covered with stuff for her. I have like over 20 dedicated to her.”

“They’re very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere,” he added.

The couple’s high-profile wedding is currently the subject of a lawsuit filed by Nicola’s billionnaire father, Nelson Peltz, against wedding planners Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin of Plan Design Events.

While Nelson’s suit alleges that Braghin and Grijalba refused to return a $159,000 (£139,975) deposit after they were fired, the duo have filed a countersuit accusing the Peltz family of poor communication and making unreasonable demands.

The filing, which was obtained by The Independent, includes hundreds of WhatsApp messages and emails exchanged between Nicola and the wedding planners in the days before the wedding at Nelson’s £76m family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.