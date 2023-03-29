Keanu Reeves makes rare comment about girlfriend Alexandra Grant: ‘My honey’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keanu Reeves has shared rare insight into his relationship with Alexandra Grant.

The 58-year-old action star recently recalled to People the “last moment of bliss” he shared with the 49-year-old artist. “A couple of days ago with my honey,” Reeves said of his longtime girlfriend, whom he’s been dating since 2019.

“We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together,” he said.

The sweet moment offered a glimpse into Reeves and Grant’s otherwise largely private relationship. The pair went public with their romance when they walked the red carpet while holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019. Since then, the couple have been seen together in Berlin, shopping in New York City, and attending a Broadway show together.

Most recently, Reeves and Grant were photographed together in Los Angeles while attending the MOCA Gala at the Museum of Contemporary Art in June 2022.

While the Matrix star and the visual artist made their relationship official more than three years ago, their friendship dates back more than a decade. The two collaborated on the 2011 book Ode to Happiness and 2016’s Shadow, which Reeves authored and Grant illustrated. In 2017, the actor and the Los Angeles-based artist co-founded X Artists’ Books, a small publishing house that focuses on “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres,” according to its website.

In February 2020, just months after their red carpet debut, actor Jennifer Tilly told Page Six that Reeves and Grant have actually been dating “for years”.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant make red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019 (Getty Images)

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said: ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like: ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” Tilly recalled at the time. “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like: ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

After taking their romance public, Grant revealed to Vogue that she had mixed emotions about their decision to publicise their relationship. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she told the magazine in March 2020.

When asked if she sees marriage in her future with Reeves, she said: “Over a glass of wine…I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”