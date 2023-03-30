‘Funny and acerbic’: Eddie Izzard pays tribute to Paul O’Grady

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eddie Izzard remembered Paul O’Grady as a “lovely” and “decent guy, who cared about people” following his death aged 67.

O’Grady died on Tuesday (28 March). In a statement, his partner Andre Portasio said that his death was “unexpected but peaceful”.

Since his sudden death, numerous celebrities have shared heartfelt words and tributes dedicated to the TV presenter and radio host.

“Appearing on The Paul O’Grady Show was always fun. He was a lovely, decent guy who cared about people. You could see that in the way he interacted with them,” fellow British comedian Izzard told The Guardian of O’Grady.

“Obviously we shared an interest in politics. His positions might not be exactly my positions, although ripping into the Tories like he did – absolutely. But he did things his way and with aplomb. I can’t imagine he’d ever want to stand to be an MP like I did, because that would have been too hampering,” she continued.

Recalling O’Grady’s infamous “mouthy housewife and sex worker” stage alter-ego Lily Savage, Izzard said: “I was struck by [O’Grady’s] ability to make anything comedic. He could just talk about whatever was in his head and get laughs.”

Izzard, who publicly came out as transgender in 1991, added: “I’m sure it helped that Paul was already out there, being very relaxed.”

Paul O’Grady (Getty Images)

“He was relaxed in his skin, while also being funny and acerbic. It was a combination that really worked. And I think seeing what he did helped LGBT people out there, either in their personal lives or perhaps as performers being able to be more honest about their sexuality onstage.

“He’s left a good, positive mark on the history of our country. It would have been nice if he could have stuck around for longer,” Izzard concluded.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Her words join the likes of other famous figures, including the Queen Consort, Camilla, Elton John and Craig Revel Horwood, who have also honoured O’Grady.

In his tribute for The Independent, Michael Hogan named O’Grady as one of British entertainment’s very best, writing: “O’Grady’s versatile career as a comedian, TV presenter, radio DJ and theatre performer means that there are few Britons whose lives he hasn’t touched.”

You can find the latest tributes and news relating to Paul O’Grady’s death here.