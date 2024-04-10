Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrate second wedding anniversary

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have celebrated their second wedding anniversary with gushing social media tributes.

The amateur chef, 25, and the actor, 29, each shared their own respective posts to mark the occasion. On Instagram, Brooklyn and Nicola posted a series of black-and-white photos from the April 2022 ceremony.

“Happy anniversary to my absolute angel, you are my butter to my toast, I can’t wait to grow young with you xx I love you my forever girl,” Brooklyn’s caption read. Nicola also expressed her love in her own caption, writing: “Happy anniversary my love. I can’t believe it’s been two years since we got married.”

Her caption continued: “I love you with all my heart and everyday my love for you gets more and more. Thank you for being my best friend - I love our forever play date.”

Just days before their second wedding anniversary, Nicola shared in an interview with People exactly what she means when she calls her marriage a “play date”.

“I feel like when you’re on a sleepover or a play date and it’s like you’re always like, ‘Oh, can they sleep over again?’ And you just are on a never-ending sleepover play date,” she told the outlet. “That’s how we feel. He really is my best friend. I feel like that.”

When asked how she plans to celebrate her anniversary with her husband, Nicola shared at the time: “[Brooklyn] told me he was going to surprise me… What the surprise is... maybe it’s another dog, who knows? My love language is dogs. God no, we have five already.”

The Lola director also reflected on her favourite memories from her wedding two years later. “I would say two come to mind,” she said.

“One, my Nani was my maid of honor, so she danced. I remember I got really nervous talking in front of people or in front of crowds,” she explained. “But right before I walked down the aisle with my dad, I heard everyone clapping and cheering. It was because my Nani had her flowers and she was dancing down the aisle.”

Meanwhile, her second favourite wedding memory was when she ran off to share a special quiet moment with her new husband.

Following their Palm Beach nuptials, the couple’s wedding quickly became embroiled in controversy after Nicola’s father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, sued his daughter’s wedding planners. In December 2022, Peltz filed a lawsuit against Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events over claims he never received his deposit back.

In February 2023, Braghin and Grijalba filed a countersuit. The legal drama has since seen a resolution, after the parties settled multiple lawsuits in September 2023.

“The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed. As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together,” the parties released in a joint statement at the time.

According to the initial complaint obtained by People, Braghin and Grijalba were hired six weeks before the wedding and fired nine days before the event, as Mr Peltz alleged that he didn’t get his $159,000 deposit back.