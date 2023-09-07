Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz settle wedding lawsuits

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have settled multiple lawsuits revolving around their April 2022 Palm Beach nuptials.

Since December of last year, there has been an ongoing legal battle between Nicola’s father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, and wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events. The billionaire filed a lawsuit in December against the wedding planners, and in February of this year, Braghin and Grijalba filed a countersuit. The legal drama has since seen a resolution.

All involved parties released a joint statement, saying: “The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed. As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.”

According to the initial complaint obtained by People, Braghin, and Grijalba were hired six weeks before the wedding and fired nine days before the event, and Mr Peltz alleged that he didn’t get his $159,000 deposit back.

The billionaire’s lawyers claimed in the lawsuit: "The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity.”

The lawyers continued: "Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime – to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom.”

“In reality, however, it later became clear that [Braghin and Grijalba] viewed this is as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise, and capability of planning the wedding,” the lawsuit alleged.

Meanwhile, in the countersuit, the wedding planners’ lawyers alleged that Ms Peltz Beckham and her mother, Claudia, caused the guest list to become disorganized because they allegedly kept making changes. The duo’s lawyers cited text messages between Peltz Beckham and the duo saying that she was “tired” of catching their mistakes. They also added that the bride and her mother didn’t want the Beckham side of the family to catch wind of how disorganized the process had become.

"Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham [Brooklyn’s mother] could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list," the complaint read. A month after these allegations were presented, Mrs. Peltz Beckham and her mother filed a motion to remove them from further legal proceedings, calling the allegations “malicious and mean-spirited.”

The Peltz Beckhams married in an elegant black-tie affair at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022. Since the nuptials included a traditional Jewish ceremony, the couple added a chuppah that consisted of orchids hanging from the ceiling.

There was also an elevated runway with water and floating flowers on each side. The bride and groom went on to make their vows to each other in front of a rabbi and a crowd of nearly 600 guests.