Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham have spoken out about their struggles with anxiety, especially when looking at social media.

Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, participated in a candid Q&A session with Gomez, which was published on the singer’s mental health site, Wondermind, on 31 May. The 30-year-old actor started off the conversation by reflecting on her own challenges, throughout her life in the public eye. She then discussed her anxiety, when thinking about how much “attention” is ultimately placed on celebrities.

“I always think of the times when I get anxiety or I get stressed out or wonder what people are thinking about me. And that always drives me crazy,” she said, before asking the couple if there are times where they want to “break away” from the public scrutiny they’ve faced.

In response, Peltz expressed how both she and her husband have anxiety, before noting that she struggles with it when looking at social media. More specifically, she hit back at trolls who’ve made false claims about her online.

“I just can’t help reading the comments sometimes on my Instagram or whatever it is. If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn’t bother me,” she said. “But what really bothers me is when they say something that’s so untruthful and it’s just a blatant lie.”

She added: “I want to respond and just say like, ‘That’s just not true’ And I wish they knew the truth. That hurts my feelings, truthfully. But I try to ignore it. It’s just hard sometimes to ignore it, especially when you see it all the time. It’s just always in your face. It’s just a part of what we live every day.”

However, she still discussed how difficult it is for her to read these “lies”, despite the fact that they’re written by people she doesn’t know.

“And I know it’s a random person and it’s easy to say, ‘Oh, it’s a random person, who cares? You don’t know them,’ which is very valid. And obviously I care [more] when it’s someone that I love. But it’s just hard when it’s just a lie. That bothers me,” Nicola added.

Throughout the last year, both Peltz and Gomez have been placed at the centre of some public rumours. In 2022, Peltz was rumoured to be feuding with Victoria Beckham, amid reports that the Back Roads star chose a Valentino dress for her wedding, instead of one designed by her mother-in-law.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in March, Peltz didn’t hesitate to shut this speculation down, stating: “I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud…It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Gomez made headlines for her alleged feud with Hailey Bieber, who is the wife of the “Rare” singer’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. In February, fans claimed that Bieber and her friend, Kylie Jenner, had been mocking one of Gomez’s videos on Instagram.

However, amid the speculation, the actor called to put an end to this feud in an Instagram Story. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

During Gomez and Peltz’s Q&A session for Wondermind, Brooklyn Beckham also noted that he has “the worst anxiety”, before describing how his partner has supported him through it.

“I mean, literally my wife is my therapist,” he said with a laugh. “I mean, we’re always together, so whenever there’s something on my mind, if it’s stressing me out, we’re very good at communicating. People are always gonna say rubbish and, you know, as long as you’re happy and your family’s good, then you just have to keep doing your thing.”

Peltz also shared the everyday activities she does to help manage her anxiety, in addition to leaning on her husband and mother.

“For me, when I’m anxious or upset about something, I like to go on a walk and just clear my head,” she said. “Or even I love going in the car with Brooklyn and we can just be driving anywhere. It doesn’t even matter if we have a location or just something silly—just going to the grocery store, picking up a coffee, and listening to music.”