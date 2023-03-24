Selena Gomez issues statement after Hailey Bieber reaches out over ‘death threats’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has called for an end to the frenzy surrounding an alleged feud between her and Hailey Bieber.

Rumours of tension between the US pop star, Bieber and her friend Kylie Jenner emerged after fans claimed the pair mocked Gomez in an Instagram Story last month.

Over the years, Gomez and Bieber have been pitted against one another by fans due to Gomez’s previous relationship with singerJustin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey.

Gomez and Justin were in an on-again, off-again relationship over the course of eight years. He and Baldwin announced they were engaged just months after he and Gomez split for good.

During a September 2022 interview on Call Her Daddy, Bieber stated that it was “all love” between her and Gomez. In October 2022, the women appeared to put rumours of any feud to rest when they posed for pictures together at a red carpet event.

However, in recent weeks, fans have been scouring Baldwin’s social media accounts for supposed “evidence” that she has been copying Gomez or mocking her online.

Gomez, who has previously urged her fans to “be kind”, has now shared a statement from her Instagram Stories.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote.

(Selena Gomez/Instagram)

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

She concluded: “I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Gomez’s statement comes just weeks after she pleaded with her followers to “be kinder and consider others’ mental health” in a post to her TikTok account.

The Rare Beauty makeup founder posted a new makeup tutorial using her own products on the platform, when she appeared to address the rumours in the comments section.

Screenshots of the comments showed her remarking that her “heart has been heavy”, as she thanked her fans and told them she loves them “so much”.

She added: “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

In a second comment, Gomez said: “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”