Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s relationship has been a complex dynamic ever since they were introduced in 2009.

However, recent developments on social media involving Gomez’s eyebrows, with Kylie Jenner at the centre, have sparked rumours that they are in disagreement again.

Gomez famously dated Justin Bieber on and off throughout the early 2010s. Then, in 2018, the “Baby” singer married model Hailey Baldwin.

Since then, the women, who are routinely in the public eye, have often been pitted against each other.

During a September 2022 interview on Call Her Daddy, Baldwin publicly stated that it’s “all love” between her and Gomez. And in October 2022, the women put rumours of any feud to rest when they publicly posed for pictures together.

What is the recent eyebrow ‘feud’?

The rumours started when a TikTok user speculated about a potential spat in a viral video on the platform.

In it, the user suggested that Jenner had posted an Instagram story mocking the Wizards of Waverly Place actor’s eyebrows.

Gomez had posted a video to her Instagram Stories, telling her followers that she had her eyebrows “laminated” (a way of lifting and straightening the eyebrows using a chemical solution), and they turned out more dramatic than expected. Joking, the singer said her eyebrows had not gone to plan.

Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner (TikTok / @mariatrauzettel)

Hours later, Jenner, posted a selfie with the text, “That was an accident?” placed over her eyebrows.

In the following story, Jenner posted a close-up picture of friend Hailey’s eyebrows, and in the corner of the story, another selfie of Jenner.

Hailey’s involvement led fans to believe that there was a feud between the model and the singer, again. Gossip accounts on TikTok theorised that the Kylie Cosmetics owner was making a dig at Gomez.

On Wednesday (22 February), Jenner shut down the rumours by commenting on the viral TikTok post.

“This is reaching,” she wrote. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez then wrote: "Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"

The rumours about a falling out between the three comes after Gomez surpassed Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram.

On Thursday (23 February), Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media, before reactivating her TikTok account days later.