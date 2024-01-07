Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What’s on your bucket list? Whether it’s, say, walking with elephants, seeing the northern lights or trekking through a rainforest, generally there’s one thing in common: it’s something you can’t do in ordinary, everyday life. Most of us wait until later in life to start ticking it off, let alone deciding what should be on it. But what happens if you don’t want to wait? This, apparently, will be the year of the “bucket list lifestyle”, as young people entering the workforce change one of life’s fundamental questions from “how do you make a living?” to “how do you live?”

Trend forecasters have spotted the rise of the bucket List lifestyle, and believe this will be the year it goes mainstream, with a younger generation now prioritising seeing the world’s wonders, rather than being tied down by a location-dependent bricks-and-mortar workplace.

Joanna Feeley, the founder and CEO of forecasting agency TrendBible, tells me that her company has witnessed a move towards peripatetic lifestyles, and that we will be seeing more people upping sticks to embrace digital nomad lifestyles in 2024. She says that the increase in “location-independent, tech-enabled lifestyles” is emblematic of a bigger societal shift: interest rates reaching an all-time high, first-time buyers taking out mortgages that will take more than 30 years to repay, and the soaring cost of renting. All these factors are driving young people away from conventional lifestyles that now seem dull, unattractive and wildly expensive. Young people aren’t waiting around until a sabbatical or retirement for that “trip of a lifetime” – they want it now and they’re willing to fit work around it.

Join the 19 billion people viewing #VanLife on TikTok and you’ll find heaps of Pimp My Ride-style videos made by young people who are converting transit vans into DIY mobile homes, which they will drive around different countries and continents to complete that bucket list – while working remotely.

Last year, 22-year-old Tia Forster was scrolling on Pinterest when she saw a picture of a sun-filled van converted into a compact living space, fitted with modern decor, glowing on her screen. She became obsessed with the idea of living in a cosy space on wheels, living a life not bound by monotonous routines.

After weeks of research and estimating the financial cost of a refit, Forster decided to begin the process of converting a van into a mobile home. In June, she collected her 2006 Mercedes Sprinter transit van in khaki and then began the process: gutting its interiors down to its silver aluminium shell, tearing up the flooring and cutting two large holes in the back doors to fit windows. Then came installing the soundproofing, solar panels and skylight. In a few months’ time, Forster – who, rather impressively, had never picked up a drill before last summer – hopes to be chasing coastlines, hidden waterfalls and technicoloured sunsets in her van while working remotely in her job as a professional gift finder.

“I’ve watched endless hours of DIY videos on YouTube and have been researching every night until I fall asleep,” Forster tells me of taking on the mammoth DIY job. “It’s always something I’ve wanted to do and knew I would find some time to do it eventually.” Forster’s goal is to complete the van and explore parts of the UK, such as her home in the Isle of Wight, and travel around parts of Europe, like Italy. “It’s easy to get caught up in the routine of life, and Van Life is all about stepping out of that comfort zone and seeing something new every day... I just can’t wait to explore, and travel, and follow the warm weather.”

Forster will be among the hundreds of young people who have swapped the nine-to-five lifestyle and conventional living situations for a DIY converted van. Leaving behind cramped living arrangements and inner-city commutes, many of them are looking for peace. But peace comes with challenges – like the self-sufficiency required when you can’t rely on built-in sewage systems, washing machines or central heating.

The #vanlife dream is set to go mainstream as more young people reject the nine-to-five workplace (Ananda Living Experiences)

According to Feeley, Gen Z are starting to aspire towards a more nomadic way of living as they navigate their lives based on a set of adventure goals, such as seeing Nelson Falls in Australia, trekking up a mountain in Switzerland or wild camping in Cornwall, rather than living according to a strict five-year plan or determination to get on the property ladder. “Whilst not everyone is going to take off in a camper van around the world, #vanlife searches have increased 216 per cent since 2018,” says Feeley. “And there is evidence of a trickledown effect of people living more purposefully and going after their dreams.”

Feeley adds that the trend might indicate that young people are striving for a better work-life balance than their parent’s generation, too. “What motivates them is that they’ve seen how bad a work-life balance can get and that they’re seeking a better future,” she says. “Lots of data shows that Gen Z and younger millennials are very purpose-driven and that they’re looking for careers that are flexible and not something they will want to give up.” So, in searching for a slower pace of life, young people are looking to infuse adventure with work, rather than waiting around for the day they can afford to never work again.

WYSE Travel Confederation has predicted the global number of digital nomads will rise to about 60 million by 2030 (Ananda Living Experiences)

Since Covid made way for the rise of flexible working, the number of digital nomads have grown too – and social infrastructure has been adapting as a result. In 2022, the Portuguese government introduced Digital Nomad Visas for non-residents to work from the country, while more global companies are offering roles that allow a “work from anywhere” policy. Feeley tells me that some firms are starting to recognise the business benefits of offering more flexible working to their employees, with one study showing that firms might experience more growth if they offer “fully flexible” working contracts for their employees. And this is only likely to increase, with the WYSE Travel Confederation predicting that the global number of digital nomads will top 40 million this year, and rise to about 60 million by 2030.

Hence: campervans. Chris Barham, owner of UK-based family-run campervan conversion company Krisby’s Campers, tells me he’s been inundated with emails from people looking to purchase a mobile home as #vanlife becomes increasingly aspirational. “We’re getting emails consistently all year round from people who are inspired [by the trend] and want us to work on their personal vans and gain advice,” he tells me. “The process of converting a van, especially an old one and seeing the transformation of it is extremely satisfying, and the community and culture of this nomad living is growing rapidly, and I’d go as far as saying that the community is one of the fastest growing within the UK right now, especially since Covid.”

Designers Edden Ram and his partner Nicola Sun opened their US-based company Ananda Living Experiences last year, when an opportunity fell into their laps to work with a professional van builder. But Ram has mixed feelings about the popularity of the “van life” trend on social media, and the way that social media has made Van Life look more attainable and no longer just a “pipe dream”. “I think it’s great that people are being exposed to an alternative way of life, but social media tends to glorify all aspects of life and it’s no different in the Van Life movement.” Ram worries that many people are being exposed to only the good parts of living on the road, while the reality can sometimes be quite challenging. Disposing of your faeces, fixing a broken water system or driving around endlessly for hours for somewhere to park overnight is not for the faint-hearted. “Many people are exposed to the highlights and could make decisions they regret,” says Ram, who adds that those who want to try out “van life” should experiment with short-term living on the road before taking the plunge and investing thousands of pounds on a van. “I recommend everyone to experiment short-term with living on the road before deciding to jump into Van Life and invest large sums or make huge life decisions.”

But it seems that Gen-Zers looking to live on the road are anticipating the challenges ahead. Forster tells me she’s been watching fellow solo female travellers for safety tips. “It can be a scary world out there, but I’m planning to install high-security features to my van and always check my surroundings,” she says. “I had never picked up a drill before, but looking at how far I’ve come, I’m so proud of myself.” So maybe bucket lists are for now, not later – even if it means taking a quick business call while you’re climbing a mountain.