Purchasing a pushchair for your newborn baby is an exciting moment but it can be a confusing one too, especially when it comes to finding a buggy that will suit your every need – both now and in the years to come. But that’s where Bugaboo, a Dutch company that’s been specialising in purposeful pram design for over 20 years, comes in.

Since its launch in 1999, Bugaboo has skyrocketed in popularity among parents and if you haven’t yet heard of the brand (seriously, where have you been?) it’s highly likely that you’ve at least seen photos of the countless celebrities who are currently pushing their children around in one.

Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, and supermodel Gigi Hadid all count themselves as big fans of Bugaboo and the brand even had a starring role on hit HBO series Sex and the City in 2002.

But Bugaboo is about much more than star-studded endorsements. Over the years, the brand has added a whole host of new models to its roster, from city comfort pushchair the Bee 6 (from £645, Bugaboo.com) to the Fox 3 (from £1,045, Bugaboo.com), which is ideal for city or country living, as well as the super-light Lynx (from £845, Bugaboo.com). And, if that wasn’t enough, Bugaboo has yet another exciting launch on the horizon – the Donkey 5 (from £1,145 Bugaboo.com).

The brand’s range of Donkey pushchairs first launched in 2011 and marked a major moment of innovation in the industry. Easily convertible, they are side by side pushchairs that have been designed specifically with growing families in mind and the latest version comes with a series of exciting updates that make it lighter, easier to manoeuvre, and more comfortable for your tiny humans.

Whether you have one child, twins or two toddlers of a similar age, here’s everything you need to know about Bugaboo’s Donkey 5.

Bugaboo Donkey 5: From £1,215, Available now at Bugaboo.com

Price: Mono from £1,215.00, Duo from £1,530, Twin from £1,660

Mono from £1,215.00, Duo from £1,530, Twin from £1,660 Seat unit weight capacity: 22kg each

22kg each Wheel type: Outer layer is puncture free, inner layer is shock absorbing EVA foam

Outer layer is puncture free, inner layer is shock absorbing EVA foam Under seat basket weight capacity: 10kg/35l

10kg/35l Side basket weight capacity: 10kg/30l

10kg/30l Folded dimensions: One-piece fold (LxWxH): 52 x 60 x 90cm, Two-piece fold (LxWxH): 89 x 60 x 35cm

What are the key features of the donkey 5?

Bugaboo is updating its award winning pushchair to welcome the brand new donkey 5, which has lots of great new features to make it better than ever before.

Suitable for use from birth, the donkey 5 comes with a spacious carrycot that includes a brand-new breezy panel, which combined with the breezy canopy, offers year round ventilation.

The pushchair also features a 3cm higher seating position of the carrycot, change to the pushchair also features a high seat position, with the bassinet height of 51cm and the seat height of 57cm, that bring your tiny human closer to you for easier reach and interactions.

Super versatile, the donkey 5 can transform from mono to duo or twin with three simple clicks and in duo mode, siblings can sit side by side with the option to either face the parent or world. It’s also worth noting that the pushchair can fit through a standard doorway in both mono and duo mode, measuring 74cm at its widest point.

Concerned about storage? Don’t be as the donkey 5 also offers a large amount of space for all your essentials, including a 10kg shopping basket and an extra 10kg side-luggage basket that can be used when in single mode.

Who is it best suited to?

The donkey 5 is the ultimate multi-purpose stroller as it is convertible, meaning it can be used for many different families.

For example, if you have one baby but may be thinking about having a second, you can use it in mono mode until you eventually need a double stroller. Similarly, parents with two children close in age who need a double pushchair right now can use it in duo mode, while twin mode is ideal for anyone with twins. Whatever your needs, there’s a combination to suit you and your family.

What is the age range of the donkey 5?

No matter which mode you choose for your donkey, it is suitable from birth to four-years-old and can hold up to 22kg on each seat.

If you’re using the donkey for a newborn, you can rest assured that your baby will be safe and protected in the cosy lay flat carrycot, which is suitable right from day one to approximately 6 months old and comes complete with a padded, breathable mattress, extendable hood and carrycot handle for easy transportation.

How many colours is the pushchair available in?

The donkey 5 comes with the same exciting new colour palette as Bugaboo’s newly released Fox 3 (from £1,045, Bugaboo.com), with the addition of a brand-new graphite frame.

Available in over 30 new colour combinations, the Donkey 5 is truly customisable, meaning you can ensure your stroller will suit your personal style. For the chassis, you can choose between black or graphite, while the base fabrics come in grey melange or midnight black. Elsewhere the canopy comes in an impressive seven different colours, including stormy blue, sunrise red, morning pink, misty white, forest green, grey melange and midnight black.

