Bumble is offering free weddings in Las Vegas to 50 couples who met on the app

Bumble is offering a special wedding deal to 50 couples who met on the app.

The popular dating app announced on its website that it would be offering free weddings, “to celebrate 10 years of successful matches on Bumble”. For the chance to be one of the 50 pairs given a free wedding in Las Vegas, couples based in the United States have to submit their stories of how they met on Bumble.

If selected, couples’ weddings will be held at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Nevada, with the chapel “turned yellow for the occasion,” in honour of Bumble’s signature colour.

Along with the wedding, Bumble will pay to fly couples and their two witnesses out to Las Vegas. The entire group’s stay at a hotel will also be covered.

If couples are selected, their weddings will be held on either 2 June 2024 or 3 June 2024, with the exact date chosen by Bumble. Hotel accommodations are for two nights for the couple and their two witnesses.

In addition to the Bumble-branded wedding, the prize includes one officiant, wedding coordination, one six-rose bouquet and one matching boutonniere, a 10-minute photoshoot with a professional photographer, and additional decor provided by Bumble.

Couples will receive a $1,000 Visa gift card for clothes for the wedding, along with hair and makeup provided for the bride. Winners will also walk away with a gift box featuring merchandise by Bumble.

Although the contest is for weddings, couples who met on Bumble and are already married can still take part, as the prize also gives couples the opportunity to renew their vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel. The contest is currently up and running and will be open until 30 April.

In a press release shared with People, Bumble’s vice-president of global marketing, Amy Ferris, expressed how excited the company is to honour couples who met on the dating app.

“We look forward to bringing our community together this summer in a celebration like no other and to continue to spotlight the kind connections made on Bumble every day,” she said.

“It’s an honour to play even a small part in every Bumble success story – whether it be a great first date, marriage or anything in between,” Ferris continued. “Over the years we have received thousands of thank you notes, comments, wedding invitations and baby announcements, and that is what keeps us inspired every single day.”

Over the years, multiple celebrities have had their wedding ceremonies at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Some of the pairs include Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddi Prince Jr, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who later announced their divorce in September 2023.