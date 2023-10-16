From accessibility to circularity, why MPB is the future of storytelling

As the world becomes more connected, a new generation of visual storytellers has emerged, who are taking it upon themselves to educate, inform and entertain.

MPB, the largest global platform to buy, sell and trade used photo and video gear, wants to help existing and prospective creators do just that, by assisting individuals interested in telling their stories to purchase the tools needed to do so in a way that is both affordable and sustainable.

According to MPB, which aims to transform the way that people buy , sell and trade in photo and video gear, storytelling should be accessible to all.

This ethos is evident in everything that MPB does, from its business model to the strides it makes towards a more sustainable future. The purpose of the platform is simple: to offer an easy, safe, and circular way to trade, upgrade, and get paid for used gear, while also breaking down affordability barriers to new creators.

MPB, which was founded in 2011, is composed of a team of trained camera experts and professional photographers and videographers, who carefully inspect each piece of equipment.

Each year, the company recirculates more than 485,000 items of used gear, extending the life and creative potential of photo and video equipment for creators around the world.

For creators, this means accessibility to equipment that may have been otherwise unaffordable, whether it’s a compact camera or a replacement lens all the way up to a cinema camera capable of capturing a full-length film.

In addition to providing a platform where storytellers can sell and purchase photo and video equipment, the company is also dedicated to helping creators learn, hone, and advance their craft. On MPB’s platform, they share tips and tricks , as well as reviews and expert advice, for everything from wildlife photography and interior architectural photography to photo editing . If you’re unsure where to start, MPB provides guides for creators, where one can find the top 10 digital cameras for film-like photography or gear recommended for the photographer looking to build a career capturing weddings.

By focusing solely on used products, the brand is able to promote circularity, which is at the center of everything it does. And it’s not just a hope, but a commitment, as MPB’s business model is 100 percent circular, its packaging is 100 percent plastic-free, it sends zero in-bound or operational waste to landfills, and its cloud-based platform uses 100 percent renewable energy.

By 2035, MPB plans to be net zero carbon in all areas.

This dedication means real-world, tangible changes for creators, as MPB research found that there is more than $650bn worth of unused technology in US homes and that the average US adult has $2,459 worth of unused gear, while the average millennial or Gen Z adult owns nearly $4,000 worth of unused electronics.

MPB makes it impossibly simple for creators to sell gear they no longer use, as it offers instant quotes and the ability to have the items picked up without having to leave one’s home. In addition to reducing clutter, the process allows seasoned creators to make money, enables other visual storytellers to follow in their footsteps, and contributes to a sustainable circularity model.

Visual creators can also be assured that they are embarking on their storytelling journey in a way that is both beneficial to the planet and beneficial to them. In addition to an ethical foray into the storytelling world, creators can be confident that the products shown are the exact products they will receive.

With 2,000 products added to its platform weekly, MPB is making constant strides towards making visual storytelling more accessible than ever before. Whether you are a professional photographer or a novice hoping to capture the perfect video of a friend’s skateboarding trick, MPB is there with the perfect equipment every step of the way.

