Buzz Aldrin marries girlfriend Anca Faur on 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin has announced that he has married his “longtime love” Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday.

The prominent former astronaut, known to many as the second man to walk on the moon, shared the news with his social media followers on Friday (20 January).

As well as marking his birthday and wedding day, the day was also significant as Aldrin received a prestigious honour for his work in aviation.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honoured by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” his message on Twitter began.

“We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Along with the announcement, Aldrin attached two images of him and Faur at the ceremony. He is shown wearing a black suit adorned with medals, while Faur wears a white gown.

This marks Aldrin’s fourth marriage, his most recent to Lois Driggs Cannon ending in divorce in 2012.

Faur, who is 63, according to reports, is the executive vice president at Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC.

Buzz Aldrin and new wife Anca Faur (Twitter / Buzz Aldrin)

Aldrin is best known for being part of the Apollo 11 space mission in 1969. Alongside Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, Aldrin went to the moon’s surface and became one of the first ever people to walk on the surface of the moon.

Of the three astronauts, Aldrin is the only one who is still alive. Armstrong died in 2012 and Collins, who was the pilot of the mission, died in 2021.